By Sarah Spellings
 5 days ago

Resort is a peculiar season because some designers lean into seasonally appropriate winter wares, while others take the name literally and offer suitably breezy clothes. It can be hard in the heat of summer to transport yourself into a cozy, curl-up-by-the-fire-with-a-glass-of-cocoa mindset that some resort collections conjure. But Lela Rose is...

Vogue Magazine

The Kimono in Street Style

A “Kimono Style” exhibition just opened up at the Metropolitan Museum, so we’re taking a look back at how they’ve been worn on the streets of New York, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo. Paired with socks and Geta, the kimono was once a part of a daily uniform for Japanese women. Western fashion designers have riffed on its traditional shape for decades, and over the years it’s been taken up by performing artists like Gwen Stefani and Rihanna. These days, it’s popular with the trendy music festival crowd. See below for a look back at how the kimono has appeared in our street style galleries, from the couture shows in 2016 to the ready-to-wear shows of 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Halsey Wears That Uber Rare Tom Ford-Era Gucci Top

Last night, Halsey stepped out in a pair of slinky trousers with an overlay of mesh shorts; up top, she wore a Tom Ford-era Gucci tank top. But this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill commercial tank top from Ford’s reign on the Italian house. No, this was a precious, plucked-from-the-runway piece. The look is from the spring 1998 collection: A rayon-viscose clingy black tank top (also in white) that comes with two flossy leather straps affixed with a modernist silver G buckle. On the runway, the piece was styled with a matching skirt that also included the embedded leather straps. Halsey’s piece, styled by Lyn Alyson, was sourced from none other than Hollywood vintage go-to Tab Vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vintage Vogues and Whimsical Wallpaper: Step Inside Anna Sui’s Otherworldly Apartment

“Designing a room is very similar to designing a collection,” Anna Sui says of her Greenwich Village apartment, where she’s lived for over 20 years. How so? Both require historical research for inspiration, a decisive color palette, and “a mood I’m trying to create,” she says, accomplished by filling a space with beautiful and interesting things.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Degas
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner’s Tank and Slip Dress Combo Is the Summer Styling Trick

Last night, while out in Los Angeles attending a birthday party, Kendall Jenner stepped out wearing a skimpy dress with a colorful sketch print from Heaven by Marc Jacobs. She paired the curve-skimming slip with unlikely footwear—not a strappy heel nor a kitten heel—but a pair of Dorateymur croc-embossed leather boots. On her arm was a pared-back Acne shoulder bag. Bag and boots aside, the real head-turner here was that Jenner opted for a modest white tank top by Bassike as a layer underneath her skimpy dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off a Fresh Summer Chop

“Nothing better than a fresh summer cut,” wrote hairstylist Chris McMillan on Instagram, accompanying a photograph of himself with his longtime client, Jennifer Aniston. Never a truer word was spoken. The hotter months call for hair that feels light and natural—hair that can be worn exactly as is, without too much effort.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutcracker
Vogue Magazine

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding at Home in Los Angeles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have made it official. The couple married on Thursday, June 9 in a ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The singer met the actor and fitness expert in October of 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video when Sam was cast as her love interest. His photo was one of the many that the star had to sift through and select from. She chose him as soon as she laid eyes on him. “I did not have to audition,” he has said. “It was a direct book.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Dakota Johnson Does Sexy Suiting All Day Long

Dakota Johnson’s style playbook is as eclectic as they come. From putting her uniquely gothic twist on red-carpet dressing in black Saint Laurent sequins, to dazzling in a feathered pink Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, the actor’s wardrobe is brimming with unique statement pieces. But Dakota loves a good suit, too. So much so, she recently wore two precision-cut looks – both of which erred on the sultry side – in the space of a single day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Six’s Lucy Moss on Attending Her First Tonys and Her Joyously Subversive Wiederhoeft Suit

It’s the morning after the Tonys, but Lucy Moss, 28—the co-creator, with Toby Marlow, 27, of the West End and now Broadway hit musical Six—sounds remarkably sprightly, given she went to three parties last night. “Look, I am a bit hungover, I’ll admit,” she says, laughing. “But it was all so much fun. I feel uncomplicated about it, really: I’m just very, very happy.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Behind The Look: The Making of Conner Ives’s Devilishly Cool—and Dua Lipa-Approved—Red Dress

What do Dua Lipa and Cruella de Vil have in common? The answer lies in what designer Conner Ives has coined “The Devil In the Red Dress.” You may recognize the beaded slip dress from Vogue’s June/July cover story featuring Dua Lipa. Now, in our most recent episode of “Behind the Look” on TikTok, Ives shares the story behind the dress he believes could “end all red dresses.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Victor Glemaud Celebrates His New Collaboration With Schmacher at Majorelle

Besides being a great designer, Victor Glemaud is also an exceptional host. He invited a circle of stylish friends to celebrate his new collaboration with Schumacher on Thursday evening at the Majorelle alongside Dara Caponigro, creative director of the renowned design house. “I love that when you walk into the restaurant, you get this incredible scent from the bouquets,” said Glemaud of the elegant uptown eaterie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Selma Blair Is Helping Redefine Makeup Design in Her New Job as Creative Director of Guide Beauty

“I’ve seen what beauty can do for an emotional spirit and sometimes that can be everything,” says Selma Blair over Zoom. “There’s many other facets to show yourself besides makeup but it can be an amazing tool of expression or confidence or armor—or, for me, character. Mood is no small thing.” Blair, who has openly shared her diagnosis and struggles with multiple sclerosis—including in a 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair and her recent memoir, Mean Baby—is sitting next to Terri Bryant, a makeup artist and the founder of Guide Beauty. Bryant, who has Parkinson’s disease, launched the ergonomic makeup line in 2020 with dexterity and fine motor challenges top of mind. Today, Blair has been announced as Chief Creative Officer of Guide Beauty. “The products are a game changer,” says Blair. The line is designed with curves and rings that make gripping the handles secure, graceful, and “like an extension of my hand,” Blair explains.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

To Celebrate Their New Collaboration, Opening Ceremony and Peter Do Hosted a Lower East Side Fete

Last night, the cool kids descended on the Lower East Side to celebrate Opening Ceremony’s new collaboration with Peter Do. Covered in graffiti and strung with Christmas lights, Nam Son may seem like an unlikely venue for a fashion party. However, the unpretentious Vietnamese restaurant matched the downtown ethos of the capsule collection. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim founded Opening Ceremony 20 years ago. Despite closing its brick-and-mortar in 2021, the brand continues to flourish. The pieces designed with Do—a twist on OC’s classic varsity jackets—will launch Farfetch’s latest retail platform, Farfetch Beat.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Charlize Theron Rewrites Summer Hair Rules With a Brand New Color

When it comes to famous blondes, Charlize Theron is up there with the greats. Whether in films like Bombshell, or those Dior ads that see her swathed in gold from top to toe, she has long been associated with the shade. But proving she can do it all in the color department, Theron just stepped out at a party in California—supporting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project—with new, almost black hair.
HAIR CARE
Vogue Magazine

27 Reasons Why We’re Hooked on Crochet Dresses

The best crochet dresses are no-brainer outfit solutions on a hot summer day. Comfortable and breathable, these garments are made by interlocking loops of yarn or thread, using a crochet hook. This technique is done by hand, allowing designers to create some truly unique pieces, that can be treasured for years to come. Since the process can be so intricate and laborious, today’s crochet dresses should be seen as investment pieces, focusing on the art, craft, and care they require, rather than a fleeting trend.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Daniella Kallmeyer on the magic of falling in and out of love.

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. When I was 14, I was rehearsing for a theater performance, sitting against the window, and in walked this girl, 17 or 18: high ponytail, red T-shirt, puffer vest, bell-bottom jeans, moon boots. I was so completely drawn to her. Her energy was different: masculine and commanding and brazen. Some family friends noticed me following her around the theater, completely enamored, and grabbed me and pulled me aside and said, “We see you watching her. Do you—do you like her? Do you have a crush on her?” I was mortified—but I spent the next four years in her shadow. I just knew that she was different, even though I couldn’t identify why.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

Ottessa Moshfegh Is on Depop, Just Like You

Here’s a fun hypothetical for you: what if your favorite novelist used to sell vintage clothes at the Brooklyn Flea? And what if she now had a Depop account where you could vintage ‘60s shifts and vintage Coach bags? That hypothetical is a reality for fans of Ottessa Moshfegh, author of surreal and disturbing novels like My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen, who started a Depop under her own name during the pandemic, selling her own clothes she wore in photoshoots and readings, as well as gems she’s found searching in thrift stores.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

