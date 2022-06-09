Collection

“I’ve seen what beauty can do for an emotional spirit and sometimes that can be everything,” says Selma Blair over Zoom. “There’s many other facets to show yourself besides makeup but it can be an amazing tool of expression or confidence or armor—or, for me, character. Mood is no small thing.” Blair, who has openly shared her diagnosis and struggles with multiple sclerosis—including in a 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair and her recent memoir, Mean Baby—is sitting next to Terri Bryant, a makeup artist and the founder of Guide Beauty. Bryant, who has Parkinson’s disease, launched the ergonomic makeup line in 2020 with dexterity and fine motor challenges top of mind. Today, Blair has been announced as Chief Creative Officer of Guide Beauty. “The products are a game changer,” says Blair. The line is designed with curves and rings that make gripping the handles secure, graceful, and “like an extension of my hand,” Blair explains.

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO