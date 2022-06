Here’s a fun hypothetical for you: what if your favorite novelist used to sell vintage clothes at the Brooklyn Flea? And what if she now had a Depop account where you could vintage ‘60s shifts and vintage Coach bags? That hypothetical is a reality for fans of Ottessa Moshfegh, author of surreal and disturbing novels like My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Eileen, who started a Depop under her own name during the pandemic, selling her own clothes she wore in photoshoots and readings, as well as gems she’s found searching in thrift stores.

4 DAYS AGO