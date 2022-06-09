20% Discount on Wall Art

Cutting through your tasks has never looked better. There always comes a time in everyone’s life where they’re left shaking their heads, wishing they had a cutting tool right at that very moment. That usually happens when we receive mail or a package that needs to be opened right then and there, but it can also happen when we’re faced with tasks that require cutting, snipping, or even slicing. Carrying a box cutter or a pair of shears all the time is definitely out of the question, and even the most pocketable scissors or blades can still be inconvenient to stow. What if you had such a tool that’s small enough to share space with your keys? That’s exactly the proposition that the Titanium Transforming Pocket Blade is making, and it’s doing a grand job of convincing people with its dashing good looks as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO