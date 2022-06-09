20% Discount on Wall Art

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Condé Nast store is giving Vogue Club members the opportunity to purchase some beautiful wall art that will bring a touch of style to any environment. Browse the collection here to find the perfect piece for your...

www.vogue.com

Collection

Gabriela Hearst’s resort collection started with a dream about a woman on a horse. She was a chieftain at the top of a mountain of fire. Hearst, who often taps into her Uruguayan roots, layered these clothes with equestrian touches. There are long leather coats debossed in a swirling pattern of her design finished with whipstitched edges and buttons engraved with the same curving motif, and a new leather bag has been finished with a contrasting leather bottom that she said was meant to evoke the sole of a riding boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pethelpful.com

Ocean Cleaning Crew Finds a Cute and Unexpected Surprise While Picking Up Debris

One of our favorite things about TikTok is that you can learn something new every day. And now that we landed on animal-tok, we're constantly learning about different animal tips, tricks and facts. Plus, every once in a while there will be an animal we've never seen before! For instance, TikTok user @mermaid.kayleigh showed us a clip of an unexpected marine life animal. Ok, so maybe not so unexpected. We’ve all seen them before, but seeing this animal in baby form gave us a whole new perspective!
ANIMALS
Kendall Jenner’s Tank and Slip Dress Combo Is the Summer Styling Trick

Last night, while out in Los Angeles attending a birthday party, Kendall Jenner stepped out wearing a skimpy dress with a colorful sketch print from Heaven by Marc Jacobs. She paired the curve-skimming slip with unlikely footwear—not a strappy heel nor a kitten heel—but a pair of Dorateymur croc-embossed leather boots. On her arm was a pared-back Acne shoulder bag. Bag and boots aside, the real head-turner here was that Jenner opted for a modest white tank top by Bassike as a layer underneath her skimpy dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vintage Vogues and Whimsical Wallpaper: Step Inside Anna Sui’s Otherworldly Apartment

“Designing a room is very similar to designing a collection,” Anna Sui says of her Greenwich Village apartment, where she’s lived for over 20 years. How so? Both require historical research for inspiration, a decisive color palette, and “a mood I’m trying to create,” she says, accomplished by filling a space with beautiful and interesting things.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Person
Edward Steichen
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21’s Calling Barbie Girls Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to tap into Gen Z’s obsession with nostalgia by creating a collection with the iconic Barbie herself. The Authentic Brands Group label‘s drop arrives as a “Barbie” movie is in the works to hit theaters next summer, with the rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The ’90s-tinged Barbie Summer 2022 Collection features women’s jean jackets and shorts, swimwear, sleepwear and accessories, alongside beauty products and home décor, a category it recently entered. It also includes a series of Barbie Fashionista dolls with inclusive body shapes, skin tones...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Art#Discounts#The Wall#Vogue Club#Wall Art Collection
pethelpful.com

Story of Rainbow Lorikeet ‘Adopting’ Her New Family Is Beyond Heartwarming

We always hear about people adopting pets and welcoming them into their own families. It’s always such a beautiful blend of trust, snuggles and love. But have you ever thought about animals picking their own families? In other words, adopting a family? Sounds weird, we know. It can happen though! Don’t believe us? Just watch this TikTok clip from @itstheyilmazs and see if you aren't convinced that animals can pick us!
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Bookworms Will Love How These Homeowners Maximized Every Inch of a Blank Wall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re a book lover and running out of room for your beloved hard covers and paperbacks, don’t forget to look up: The space above your doorframe might fit a shelf to hold books, too. It’s a great way to draw the eye upward, and in the case of TikTok DIYer Liz Lovery, it helped to make her built-in bookshelf feel extra custom and meant-to-be in the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
APPAREL
Halsey Wears That Uber Rare Tom Ford-Era Gucci Top

Last night, Halsey stepped out in a pair of slinky trousers with an overlay of mesh shorts; up top, she wore a Tom Ford-era Gucci tank top. But this wasn’t just any run-of-the-mill commercial tank top from Ford’s reign on the Italian house. No, this was a precious, plucked-from-the-runway piece. The look is from the spring 1998 collection: A rayon-viscose clingy black tank top (also in white) that comes with two flossy leather straps affixed with a modernist silver G buckle. On the runway, the piece was styled with a matching skirt that also included the embedded leather straps. Halsey’s piece, styled by Lyn Alyson, was sourced from none other than Hollywood vintage go-to Tab Vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nili Lotan Resort 2023

Nili Lotan certainly didn’t skimp when it came to designing her resort collection. With more than 200 pieces in the line — not including her first full menswear offering — the designer stayed true to her message of creating high-quality, wearable luxury basics with a healthy dose of fashion to keep it fresh and interesting.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

This titanium stick transforms into the tool you wished you always in your pocket

Cutting through your tasks has never looked better. There always comes a time in everyone’s life where they’re left shaking their heads, wishing they had a cutting tool right at that very moment. That usually happens when we receive mail or a package that needs to be opened right then and there, but it can also happen when we’re faced with tasks that require cutting, snipping, or even slicing. Carrying a box cutter or a pair of shears all the time is definitely out of the question, and even the most pocketable scissors or blades can still be inconvenient to stow. What if you had such a tool that’s small enough to share space with your keys? That’s exactly the proposition that the Titanium Transforming Pocket Blade is making, and it’s doing a grand job of convincing people with its dashing good looks as well.
ELECTRONICS
Meet the… Editor: Chioma Nnadi

As part of our promise to bring you closer to Vogue than ever before, we’re excited to announce a new virtual get-together: Meet the…. Each month, Vogue Club members will be invited to join an interactive question and answer session with a member of the Vogue team, giving you direct access to some of fashion’s most revered figures—and the opportunity to ask them anything!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

These genius things fix annoying problems around your house

We all have those annoying things around the house that drive us nuts. Maybe it’s the non-existent closet space, a funky fridge odor that you can’t get rid of or perhaps it’s the lack of lighting that forces you to stumble around in the dark every night.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Scewo BRO electric wheelchair carries you comfortably & safely up & down straight stairs

Combat stairs with ease when you have the Scewo BRO electric wheelchair. Equipped with sensors, it continuously measures the environment, enabling you to safely travel up and down straight stairs on 2 wheels. Simply move the joystick in your desired direction while the optional reversing camera allows you to monitor your surroundings. Moreover, this electric wheelchair offers a maximum incline of 72%. Best of all, it provides the perfect balance and support to conquer bumps and inclines. In fact, it automatically adjusts the seat, so you feel comfortable and supported while sitting upright. Furthermore, the Scewo BRO travels at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and the battery allows you to travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Finally, it becomes more intelligent and constantly learns thanks to regular software updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Kitchn

How to Freeze Mushrooms So They Stay Delicious for Months

Given their relatively short shelf lives and high price tags, it’s a relief to learn that you can freeze mushrooms to save for later. The texture and color may change slightly, but mushrooms are still good after they’re frozen — as long as you treat them right along the way.
RECIPES
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

