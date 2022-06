For a broad spectrum of creative types — from Nashville comics and bands on the rise, to organizers putting on community-building mini-festivals, to musicians from all over the country getting their feet wet with touring — The East Room has been a vital presence during the past decade. While CMA Fest raged along Lower Broad and at Nissan Stadium, the Gallatin Avenue venue celebrated its 10th anniversary with a three-night festival of its own. An all-star group of stand-ups performed Thursday, and long-running goth dance party Fascination Street kept the beat going until long after the normies went to bed on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO