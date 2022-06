A visit to the Wildwood boardwalk isn't complete without a meal at one of the best seafood restaurants in the area. Several choices are well worth trying, including Boathouse Restaurant, Crab & Seafood Shack, and Urie's Waterfront Restaurant. Read on to find out more. Also, check out the Wharf for some of the best boardwalk treats. Wildwood's Seafood Restaurants may be just what you need if you're craving seafood.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO