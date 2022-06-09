ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Marlin Williams speaks at second annual 2022 Leadership Forum put on by Jones County Chamber of Commerce

By James Pugh Laurel Impact Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jones County Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual 2022 Leadership Forum on Thursday at Life Church. The keynote speaker for the nearly two-hour event was Marlin Williams, Manager of Member Services for North East Mississippi Electric Power Association & Owner of MLT Communications, LLC. "I want us...

Doris Pauline Chancellor Poore

Doris Pauline Chancellor Poore of Laurel, passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born in Laurel on January 6, 1923, to W. C. Chancellor and Martha Leona Pope Chancellor. Ms. Poore was employed at the Reliance and worked also at Neco prior to her...
LAUREL, MS
Charlotte Ann Deese

Charlotte Ann Deese, 49 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Friday, May 11, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral...
LAUREL, MS
Herbie Cozette Pugh

Herbie Cozette Pugh was born in Louin, Mississippi on March 29, 1930, to his parents, Clarence and Leona McNeil Pugh. The Jasper County native attended school at Louin, and began a lifelong career of service to the industrial profession as a welder by trade until his retirement in the early 1990’s which brought he and his wife back to the Pugh homeplace in the Antioch community of Jasper County. Mr. and Mrs. Pugh would eventually relocate and move to Bay Springs about twenty years ago where they enjoyed friendships and fellowships with the Bay Springs community and Bay Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Cozette will be remembered for the love he had for his family, from daily doting on his wife, just shy of 66 years of wedded bliss, to spending years traveling with his work and taking his family with him every mile of the journey until settling in Pasadena, Texas area in 1972, where he worked in chemical plants as a pipe welder. He was a man of strong work ethic who loved his family, and they enjoyed his ability to express his feelings through “dry wit” and his jokester personality, even until his recent hospital stays. A United States Army veteran, Mr. Pugh served his country between the span of time ending Word War II and the beginning of the Korean War. A good summary of the life of 92 years, as he passed away in Jackson, Mississippi on June 10, 2022, Herbie Cozette Pugh will be remembered as a man of faith, family, and friendships.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
Female pedestrian hit by vehicle on HWY 15 South

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with units from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Glade Fire & Rescue, Powers Fire & Rescue and EMSERV Ambulance Service, responded Friday night to a adult female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Tuckers Crossing Road. According...
JONES COUNTY, MS
Dorothy Jones Eason

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Richton, for Mrs. Dorothy Jones Eason, age 87, of Richton. Mrs. Eason passed from this life on June 9, 2022, at her residence. Bro. Freddie Odom and Bro. Josh Jones will officiate the service with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joel Jones, Caleb Jones, Kade Jones, Conner Sanderson, Bo Bunnell, Brian Bunnell, and Scott Jones as alternate.
RICHTON, MS
LPD seeking whereabouts of wanted man

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew L. Smith. Smith (Black/Male, 27 years of age) of Paulding is wanted on one count of Sexual Battery of a Child. Smith is listed as wanted on NCIC. Lt. Mark Evans is the lead in the case....
PAULDING, MS
