Marlin Williams speaks at second annual 2022 Leadership Forum put on by Jones County Chamber of Commerce

Herbie Cozette Pugh was born in Louin, Mississippi on March 29, 1930, to his parents, Clarence and Leona McNeil Pugh. The Jasper County native attended school at Louin, and began a lifelong career of service to the industrial profession as a welder by trade until his retirement in the early 1990’s which brought he and his wife back to the Pugh homeplace in the Antioch community of Jasper County. Mr. and Mrs. Pugh would eventually relocate and move to Bay Springs about twenty years ago where they enjoyed friendships and fellowships with the Bay Springs community and Bay Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Cozette will be remembered for the love he had for his family, from daily doting on his wife, just shy of 66 years of wedded bliss, to spending years traveling with his work and taking his family with him every mile of the journey until settling in Pasadena, Texas area in 1972, where he worked in chemical plants as a pipe welder. He was a man of strong work ethic who loved his family, and they enjoyed his ability to express his feelings through “dry wit” and his jokester personality, even until his recent hospital stays. A United States Army veteran, Mr. Pugh served his country between the span of time ending Word War II and the beginning of the Korean War. A good summary of the life of 92 years, as he passed away in Jackson, Mississippi on June 10, 2022, Herbie Cozette Pugh will be remembered as a man of faith, family, and friendships.

JASPER COUNTY, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO