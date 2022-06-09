ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields had Bears players so fired up after hitting home runs at Wrigley Field

By Andrew Joseph
 4 days ago
It’s always a fun scene whenever a professional athlete in a non-baseball sport gives the objectively difficult sport of baseball a try. More often than not, it’ll look like JaVale McGee just trying to make contact. But sometimes, you’ll get a dual-sport athlete who can truly put on a show.

On Thursday, it was Justin Fields’ turn.

The Chicago Bears quarterback made a visit to Wrigley Field with several of his teammates during the Cubs’ off day. That gave Fields — who was a star high school infielder in the Atlanta area — a chance to dust off the cobwebs on his home run swing. He didn’t disappoint.

After hitting a long home run to left field, Fields gave his teammates more to cheer about with another deep blast.

It was tough to track the ball in the video, but the team’s reaction said it all. They were fired up. Fans were also quite impressed with the quarterback’s batting skills.

This was how Twitter reacted

