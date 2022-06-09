ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The freedom that every American should know’: Gainesville organizations gathering to celebrate Juneteenth

By Nick Watson
 3 days ago
Beverley Hamin, from left, Linda Hutchens, Stephanie Watkins and other members of the Gainesville-Hall Black History Society perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Juneteenth Day Festival sponsored by the Gainesville-Hall Black History Society on the Midtown Greenway Saturday, June 23, 2018. - photo by Kaylee Martin

Juneteenth Celebration

What: Event marking the emancipation of enslaved people

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Fair Street International Academy, 695 Fair St., Gainesville

Linda Hutchens, who founded the Gainesville-Hall County Black History Society, counts herself among people who did not fully grasp the significance of Juneteenth until recently.

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when Union General Gordon Granger told the enslaved people about the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all slaves in Confederate territory as free, was signed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln.

President Joe Biden signed a bill June 17, 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Because June 19 is a Sunday, federal workers will have off Monday, June 20.

From previous celebrations of Juneteenth, Hutchens said the takeaway has often been “to value freedom even more.”

“It didn’t come easy,” Hutchens said. “It gives you a greater appreciation for freedom.”

Gainesville and Hall County partners will celebrate Juneteenth early this year.

The celebration offers a full slate of walking tours, seminars and talent showcases from 3-8 p.m. June 11, capping off with fireworks.

Partners for the event include the Newtown Florist Club, the Grady Young Foundation, Northeast Georgia Health System, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, local law enforcement and other community businesses and organizations.

There will be health care seminars related to financial support, prevention and mental health.

Rickey Young, the president of the Gainesville-Hall County Black Historical Society, and Hutchens said organizers and partners agreed the earlier date worked better.

Young said part of the event will discuss the history of the Fair Street School and of Gainesville’s southside community.

The Juneteenth “Kings and Queens Parade” will go through the Fair Street community after the sounding of the shofar, which is a musical horn.

Young said the goal of the historical society has been to “collect, preserve and educate” about history in the community.

“Everybody ought to know about it, so we’re telling that story,” Young said. “And it’s American history. It’s the history of a disenfranchised group of Americans finally experiencing the freedom that every American should know.”

