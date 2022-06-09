ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Outback Bowl officially has a new name, and college fans everywhere are mourning

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Um0Zg_0g5up0pr00

It’s a sad day for college football fans who love (largely meaningless) bowl games named after Australian-themed American chain restaurants.

RIP to the Outback Bowl and all the bloomin’ fun it once was because it’s now… the ReliaQuest Bowl. Doesn’t exactly have the same spicy signature bloom sauce-like smoothness of its predecessor.

It’ll still be in Tampa and still at Raymond James Stadium. But gone are the days of bloomin’ onion and coconut shrimp mascots on the sidelines of SEC versus Big Ten/ACC postseason matchups.

Originally, the bowl game was named the Hall of Fame Bowl from December 1986 through January 1995. And then in April of ’95, it became the beloved Outback Bowl, filled with fun, chaos, occasional disappointments and often free food giveaways. It’s one of the most popular bowl games in the crowded field.

The Outback Bowl was the official name of the game until March, when it temporarily became known simply as the Tampa Bay Bowl Game. And now, it’s officially the ReliaQuest Bowl, as the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported on Twitter not long before the bowl tweeted the announcement itself.

Will the ReliaQuest Bowl have the same Outback Bowl feel? Will it be boring and less chaotic? Will fans even stop calling it the Outback Bowl? What happens to that bloomin’ onion costume? What’s associated with ReliaQuest that can be dumped on coaches’ heads in a celebratory moment of triumph?

Who knows, but it doesn’t change that it’s the end of an era. And many college football fans aren’t too pleased with that.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

With two commitments in the 2023 class, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are off to a great start for that recruiting cycle. The commitments of five-star recruits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher are setting a foundation for the class as UNC has their eyes on a few other prospects in 2023. And now they have added a new name to their recruiting board. Four-star center Jazz Gardner is the latest prospect to draw interest from the Tar Heels according to a report. The Hacienda Heights, California native is hearing from UNC in his recruitment according to Andrew Slater of Pro...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Bowl Games#College Football#Mourning#American Football#The Outback Bowl#Australian#Sec#The Hall Of Fame Bowl#The Action Network#Reliaquest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Mississippi sports anchor savagely torched the Cowboys during a weather report

The Dallas Cowboys are safe from no one. Not even a Mississippi sports anchor doing a weather report on the local news!. On Monday, a clip circulated on social media of sports anchor — and occasional weatherman — Ethan Bird of WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi taking quite the shot at the Cowboys during his weather report. In what seemed to be an innocuous weather report over the weekend, Bird went full savagery during his 10-day forecast for the area.
MERIDIAN, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State stung by recruit flipping commitment to Georgia

Penn State has been putting together a terrific Class of 2023, but on Monday the Nittany Lions saw one coveted offensive lineman commitment flip to the reigning national champions. Joshua Miller announced soon Monday afternoon he was flipping his commitment to Georgia, a move that surely was unsettling for Penn State head coach James Franklin. “I want to thank Penn State and the fans for taking a chance on me, supporting me, and loving me,” Miller said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “However, after sitting down with family, other role models, and listening to my heart I want...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes with two in 247Sports’ top 25 incoming Big Ten freshmen

The 2022 recruiting class for the Iowa Hawkeyes is packing some serious punch. The class that just arrived on campus is loaded with talent and features two individuals that could become household names quickly. Those two are Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves. Nwankpa is a consensus five-star recruit that will come in at defensive back and compete for reps right away. Graves is a consensus four-star recruit fresh off of being named MaxPreps National Athlete of the year. The two of them have been placed in 247Sports’ top 50 Big Ten incoming freshmen list. The duo is not just in the top...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy