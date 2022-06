(WAND) - WAND is working to help keep you cool this summer as heat indices reach potentially dangerous levels this week. The Salvation Army Overnight/Overflow Shelter, located at 221 N. 11th Street, will now serve as a Cooling Center from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday this week (June 13 – June 17). The Overflow Shelter operates from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. daily. It has also extended its hours this weekend and will remain open from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 thru Monday, June 20 at 7:00 a.m.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO