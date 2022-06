A street-racing mission conducted overnight by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) resulted in several arrests, towed vehicles, and the recovery of a firearm. On the evening of June 12, 2022, and into the early hours of June 13, 2022, PPB ran a street mission throughout the City of Portland. Patrol officers, the Air Support Unit, K9 officers and former members of the Traffic Division worked together to address street takeovers that resulted in seven people being arrested or cited, and their cars being towed.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO