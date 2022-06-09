Honkai: Star Rail teases palatial spaceships in new trailer

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO