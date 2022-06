A new gameplay trailer for action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. It is once again rat time. The trailer shows off more sneaking and backstabbing in a plague-ridden world — and, of course, more lobbing fireballs at swarming, writhing piles of rats. Protagonist Amicia dashes around them, sometimes even using them to take down her enemies. Gameplay appears to be heavily stealth-based, against a mix of realistic and supernatural enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO