Bloober Team reveals Layers of Fears, a psychedelic horror game coming in 2023

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloober Team’s taking another stab at its psychological and psychedelic horror franchise Layers of Fear. Layers of Fears, officially announced at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC Xbox Series X in early 2023. Bloober Team, know for its horror games,...

www.polygon.com

Related
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest expansion to the monster hunting epic. Sunbreak will bring new monsters to the game, including retruning ones like Gore Magala, which means new armor and weapon types. The trailer also shows off a new menacing dragon that players will have to overcome. Additionally, the game receives a new jungle area. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to release June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Gaming#Video Game
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 16: Everything we know so far

Everything we've heard so far about the series' return to high fantasy. One thing's certain: Final Fantasy 16 is on its way. What we don't know is when—or if—it'll be coming to PC. An initial mention of a PC release has since been disappeared, and Square Enix has been coy about whether we'll get to smash Eikons together if we don't have a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 reveals disturbingly creepy Necromancer, confirms 2023 release date

An extended gameplay trailer showcasing numerous new features appeared during today's Xbox-Bethesda showcase. Blizzard announced today that Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) will be out in 2023 with full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. The release target was confirmed alongside a new trailer revealing the fifth and final class in Diablo 4: The Necromancer. Enter a pale, somewhat off-putting fellow, who despite his grim demeanor never has to worry about travelling alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made a popular game 100 percent free. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the offer is through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to this, free copies are limited to PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the game, it's Far Cry 4, one of Ubisoft's best games from the past decade and one of 2014's best games as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Wholesome Direct 2022 highlights: Moomin, paper puzzles, shadow jumping

There’s certainly no shortage of innovative, unique indie games in our future. During Saturday’s Wholesome Direct — a showcase of indie games from across genres — nearly 100 indie games were on display. There were some new announcements, game developer interviews, painting, and updates on already-announced titles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield Gameplay Revealed For The First Time In Big New Trailer

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry--Xbox or otherwise--and it was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield NPCs And New Atlantis | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

"During the extended look at Bethesda's highly anticipated intergalactic RPG Starfield, we got insight into the game's NPCs and one of its main hub areas, New Atlantis. The personalities that populate Bethesda's games is one of the studios defining traits, and thankfully Starfield seems to have heaping amounts. Starfield is expected to release in 2023. "
VIDEO GAMES

