The GOP primary for mayor of Linden is tied at 207 votes each for Ricardo Maldonado and Russell Jones, but there are still some ballots that remain uncounted. Republicans haven’t won a Linden mayoral race in 58 years and the winner of the June 7 primary – a full tally should be ready by the end of the week – will produce a general election in a race that is unwinnable for Maldonado or Jones against two-term Democratic Mayor Derek Armstead.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO