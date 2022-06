ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting at a hospital in Downtown Atlanta has left one person dead and another critically injured in what police are calling a family dispute. Officers responded to a shooting outside of Grady Hospital shortly before midnight. When they arrived, investigators determined there was a prior shooting in DeKalb County involving several family members who eventually showed up at Grady and began shooting at each other again.

