Jefferson County, AL

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

wbrc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County garbage collection rates to increase due...

www.wbrc.com

wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa native, officer death serves as reminder of what officers do everyday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The shock of losing a police officer anywhere, anytime is always difficult to accept especially when it hits close to home. By now many of you have heard of Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom’s death after responding to a domestic call. Croom was a native of Tuscaloosa. Croom’s death is a reminder of what our men and women in blue risk for us everyday on the front lines.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

COVID-19 cases continue to climb ahead of World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health leaders across Alabama said the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing now may not be nearly as high as what is being reported statewide. On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,960 new infections since Friday with 229 people being treated for the virus at hospitals statewide. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

CPSC: 13 deaths connected to Fisher-Price rockers; not meant for sleeping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price says there have been at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Parents are being warned that the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wbrc.com

Man from Pell City killed in crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man died in a crash Sunday, June 12, 2022. The victim has been identified as Myles T. Whidden. He was 33. Authorities say Whidden died when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the road, hit and mailbox and flipped over.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Montgomery boy located, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a boy reported missing on Monday has been found. According to police, 12-year-old Tony Williams Jr. was located on Tuesday and is safe. Additional details related to his disappearance were not released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Garbage collection in B’ham to happen earlier in the day during summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the higher temperatures during the summer months, officials in Birmingham say garbage collection routes will begin earlier in the day. The City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will begin their routes as early as 5:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 21. Because of the...
AL.com

Alabama utility asks customers to cut back due to excessive heat

The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...

