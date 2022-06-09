Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in unincorporated Jefferson County will have to pay nearly 70% more for trash pickup. The Jefferson County Commission has approved an emergency garbage contract amendment that will cause residential garbage pickup rates to rise. The change was discussed and approved during Thursday’s commission meeting.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Employees of the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union on 7th Street called police at 7:17 a.m. on June 13 after discovering a break-in, believed to occur over the weekend. Police say entry had to the building had been forced, and an undisclosed amount of cash was reported...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The shock of losing a police officer anywhere, anytime is always difficult to accept especially when it hits close to home. By now many of you have heard of Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom’s death after responding to a domestic call. Croom was a native of Tuscaloosa. Croom’s death is a reminder of what our men and women in blue risk for us everyday on the front lines.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health leaders across Alabama said the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing now may not be nearly as high as what is being reported statewide. On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,960 new infections since Friday with 229 people being treated for the virus at hospitals statewide. […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price says there have been at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Parents are being warned that the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed people in his office were able to make contact with multiple extended family members of Irene Tutten, some in other counties and some in other states. Tutten, 97, recently died of natural causes at Aspire Physical Recovery Center in...
The owner of a pickup truck is seeking the public's help locating their vehicle that was stolen early Sunday morning from a Tuscaloosa hotel. The owner, who posted the incident on Facebook, stated a silver 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck was stolen sometime between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. from the Rodeway Hotel on Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - We are now just 24 days away from the start of the World Games in Birmingham with hundreds of thousands of people expected in Birmingham. With that many people coming in law enforcement have spent time training the hospitality industry on what to look for when it comes to human trafficking.
Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
Prince William County Police are currently searching for two suspects -- one identified and one unidentified -- in connection to a strong-arm robbery incident that occurred in Woodbridge Saturday morning, June 11.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pell City man died in a crash Sunday, June 12, 2022. The victim has been identified as Myles T. Whidden. He was 33. Authorities say Whidden died when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the road, hit and mailbox and flipped over.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a boy reported missing on Monday has been found. According to police, 12-year-old Tony Williams Jr. was located on Tuesday and is safe. Additional details related to his disappearance were not released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of the higher temperatures during the summer months, officials in Birmingham say garbage collection routes will begin earlier in the day. The City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will begin their routes as early as 5:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 21. Because of the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A Central Alabama man is sharing the story of how his car was stolen in the middle of the night as a warning for others. He thanks the public for their help in recovering his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro. Watch the full story above. According to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local travel agents expect this summer, fall and winter to be busy travel periods, now that the U.S. has lifted its COVID-19 test requirement. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would end the requirement for international travelers to test negative within a day before boarding a flight back to the U.S.
The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest inflation data shows your food costs are getting worse. They’ve risen by more than 10 percent compared to last year. One local Birmingham grocer said higher prices at large chain grocery stores are pushing more customers towards his business. “There is a growing...
Since moving to Tuscaloosa a little over two years ago, I've been trying to find that thing that makes me love living in Alabama, specifically the South. I don't know if I found the thing I've loved quite yet but I've definitely found some things that I like. I like...
