Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The shock of losing a police officer anywhere, anytime is always difficult to accept especially when it hits close to home. By now many of you have heard of Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom’s death after responding to a domestic call. Croom was a native of Tuscaloosa. Croom’s death is a reminder of what our men and women in blue risk for us everyday on the front lines.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO