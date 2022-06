Michael Richard McKee, 75, of Ripley passed away at home on June 9, 2022. He was born November 16, 1946 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of Lawrence and Amanda Jo (Poff) McKee. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1964 and was also a graduate of West Virginia State University. He earned a master’s degree from West Virginia University. He retired as an educator from the Jackson County school system where he also served as principal at North Elementary School for 11 years.

