ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's 2 minutes of gleeful carnage in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

By Wes Fenlon
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

There's a moment in this Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer that I think succinctly sums up this videogame. The player holds their chainsaw sword in front of them to block an incoming strike from a mutant-looking dude dressed like he's about to fight Mad Max in Thunderdome, then retaliates with a charged-up slash, eventually sawing him in half. Three skulls attached to the mutant's belt—presumably his most prized posessions—shake around as he flops to the ground.

The thing is, this is not a big moment. It's three seconds in a two minute trailer. But it's got basically everything it needs: skulls, chainswords, mutant bisections, skulls. This is still a Fatshark game, every bit as weighty and bloody as Vermintide 2 but set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, as proven by a completely inconsequential moment in this trailer involving a guy being casually sawed in half.

All those three seconds are missing is the guns, and the rest of the trailer has those in ample supply. There's the Ogryn's shotgun, which looks more like a semi-automatic cannon. There's a lasgun with a scope that looks like it would be right at home in Call of Duty, except for the part where it fires lasers. There's a moment where a mage concentrates their power onto a hulking brute's head and pops it like a balloon, which technically doesn't involve a gun but it's a ranged attack so I'm counting it.

It's a very good two minutes of carnage, and a reminder that Darktide is tantalizingly close but still frustratingly far away. The co-op FPS is out on September 13 on both Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpaN9_0g5udu1k00

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.

When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer 40k#Carnage#Warhammer 40 000#Video Game#Fatshark#Ogryn#Darktide
PC Gamer

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a hauntingly beautiful metroidvania

If you're a sucker for Lovecraftian influences and some rock-solid metroidvania gameplay, you might want to give The Last Case of Benedict Fox a peep. From Tacticool Champs developer Plot Twist, the 2D side-scroller promises a thrilling mystery stuffed among some pretty challenging combat. It was announced earlier this year, but the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has been our first real look.The game takes place in 1925...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy