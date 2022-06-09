ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez discusses leaving Nebraska

By Patrick Conn
When Nebraska takes the field for the first time in 2022 it will do so without a familiar face leading the charge. Adrian Martinez was a mainstay on the team for the last four seasons in Lincoln.

During that stretch, the Huskers were 15-29 and missed a bowl game each and every season. Not once did they reach the six-win threshold to qualify for the postseason. While it might not be fair, quarterbacks are judged on wins and losses. It isn’t a quarterback stat, but don’t ask the court of public opinion that.

As the Nebraska signal caller, Martinez threw for 8,491 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for another 2,301 yards with 35 touchdowns. He did a lot for the team but he also turned it over quite a bit. After four seasons with Scott Frost, Martinez opted to transfer to Kansas State.

When it comes to his decision to leave, Martinez opened up about leaving the school he spent four years with.

“The narratives I’m fighting against, well, I haven’t been to a bowl game and I haven’t had a winning season,” Martinez said. “Now football is a team sport, but I play quarterback and often times you get associated with those kinds of things and I want to win. I want to go play in a bowl game and I want to win a bowl game. So that was another reason why I came here. I feel like we have a great opportunity to win. And that’s something if I do and I play the right way, I know we’re gonna have an opportunity to do. Part of that’s not turning over the ball as much, part of that is being accurate all the time, making the right decisions. And that comes with playing quarterback, yes, but I feel confident in the system and with the progressions I’ve made that I’ll be able to take that next step.”

Athlon Sports predicts a disappointing 2022 for Nebraska Football

