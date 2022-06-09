Florida Woman Picks Up A Lucky Penny And $1,000,000 Gold Rush Lottery Scratch-Off Win

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Melanie Strickland, 60, of Tallahassee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

When asked by Lottery Headquarters if Strickland has any big plans for her win, she wasn’t sure, “I think I still can’t believe it. I just wish my mom was here to see this.” Strickland recalls her mom collecting any spare pennies she found and placing them in a jar.

Strickland’s morning at the Parkside Food and Gas was a routine pit stop, and after discovering her big win, Strickland went back to tell her friends. “When I stepped out of my car, the first thing I saw was a big, shiny penny. I picked it up in honor of my mom.”

Strickland purchased her winning ticket from Parkside Food and Gas, located at 1417 South Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

