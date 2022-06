A total of 96 students have entered the Physician Assistant Program at Lincoln Memorial University-School of Medical Sciences this year at LMU’s main campus in Harrogate. The class of 2024 will pursue a full-time, 27-month program that leads to the Masters of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies. The PA program boasts one of the largest class sizes of PA programs in the Southeast. The entering class of 2024 is 74 percent female and 26 percent male. The average age is 26 and the average GPA is 3.4. Approximately 49 percent of the class hails from the Appalachian region, with the majority of those coming from Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.

HARROGATE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO