LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As lawmakers debate new, stricter gun laws in response to mass shootings, many wonder, is it enough? What else can be done to stop the slaughter?. Some gun owners believe that before new laws are created, the current ones should be enforced, such as checking on and prosecuting people who lie and try, which is lying on federal forms to get a gun.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO