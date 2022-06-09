ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Flying Solo! Valerie Bertinelli Has Sworn Off Marriage After 2 Divorces, Admits She Has 'Trust Issues'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
After two divorces, Valerie Bertinelli is content living the single life! The 62-year-old star got candid during an appearance on Today , telling Hoda Kotb she doesn't see herself ever walking down the aisle again.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she insisted. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

She acknowledged it can be "hard to not have a person in your life that you thought you wanted to spend the rest of your life with," but her most recent split from Tom Vitale has taken a serious tell on her.

As OK! previously reported, the chef is embroiled in a spousal support battle with Vitale, who she separated from in 2019 and divorced in 2021. However, her ex disputes their date of separation and has asked for monthly funds despite their alleged prenup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWagR_0g5uZxk500
@wolfiesmom/instagram

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks, I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again," the mom-of-one confessed. "So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."

VALERIE BERTINELLI SHARES SWEET THROWBACK OF THE NIGHT SHE MET EX EDDIE VAN HALEN

The two tied the knot in 2011 and have no children together.

Meanwhile, the relationship she shared with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen , who passed in 2020, couldn't have been more different.

"We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature," she noted. "But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSGKG_0g5uZxk500
Bertinelli and Van Halen mega

Bertinelli detailed their ups and downs in one of her books.

"I just thought it was something people needed to hear: that no matter what you go through, you can always find your way back to love and forgiveness," shared the chef. "And we were able to do that. I was grateful to have that."

"If there's nothing else in this world ... love always wins, no matter what, even when they're gone," she concluded. "There's still that love there to be grateful for."

