Daisy Edgar-Jones gives a glimpse at her midriff in black tube top with plunging neckline

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Daisy Edgar-Jones showed off her chic sense of style as she arrived at the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Vision & Virtuosity exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday.

The actress, 24, set pulses racing in a plunging black bustier which flashed a hint of her toned midriff.

Daisy wore a pair of matching trousers as she arrived for the star-studded fashion event, catching the eye in her chic all-black look.

In style: Daisy Edgar-Jones, 24, looked chic as she arrived at the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s brand exhibition Vision & Virtuosity at the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday

The Normal People star opted for a pair of open-toed black heels to add a few inches to her stature.

Daisy wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features and flashed a sultry look as she posed for pictures.

Daisy recently starred alongside Sebastian Stan in horror movie Fresh, which was released earlier this year.

Fashion focus:m The actress wore a black tube top which left her midriff on show, with the garment featuring a plunging neckline

Fresh, which is now streaming now on Disney +, sees Daisy play Noa who, frustrated with dating apps and awful dates, decides to take a chance on Steve, played by Sebastian.

Their romance is put to the test however when it revealed that Noa's new man has some very particular appetites.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the star said that she had to improvise dance sequences with Sebastian on their very first day of filming together, describing them as 'awkward'.

Star quality: She wore a pair of matching trousers and casually posed with her hand in the pocket as she stood on the blue carpet
Accessorising: Daisy certainly caught he eye in her chic all-black look, and she accessorised her look with dainty jewellery

She explained: 'There's two main dancing scenes and the first is definitely all improvised, that's just Sebastian and I.

'I think it was our first day filming together and we were just awkwardly dancing, so that is actually how I dance. And the second one was a lot more choreographed and a bit more stylised and I felt more comfortable in that.'

Daisy said she immediately knew she wanted to be involved in Fresh when she read the second act of the script, saying that she was intrigued when the story veered away from the traditional rom-com route.

Speaking about working with Sebastian, she added: 'It was such a joy to work with Sebastian, he's brilliant and he brought so much fun to Steve as a character.

In the detail: She wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features and flashed a sultry look as she posed for pictures
Photo opportunities: Daisy was joined at the stellar event by Lara Worthington (left) and Florence Pugh (right)
Event: Once inside the venue, Daisy posed against a large gold Tiffany clock statue 
Project: Daisy recently starred alongside Sebastian Stan in horror movie Fresh, which was released earlier this year

'You can't help but be quite charmed by him despite sort of how dark he is as a character. He was wonderful to work with, a really generous actor, just a joy'.

The comedy horror is worlds away from her previous role of Marianne in the smash hit BBC One series Normal People.

When comparing the role to that of the dramatic Normal People, Daisy told Digitalspy: 'I'm really excited. Noa feels like a very different character to Marianne'

'Most of my work prior to Normal People was in small guest roles in comedy series, so comedy is something I enjoy acting in'.

One to watch: Fresh sees Daisy play Noa who, frustrated with dating apps and awful dates, decides to take a chance on Steve, played by Sebastian 

