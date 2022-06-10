ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

The Officer Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya In The Back Of His Head Has Been Charged With Second-Degree Murder

By Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vp9zJ_0g5uZLdp00

Patrick Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, grieves during his funeral service in Wyoming, Michigan, on April 22, 2022.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop has been charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr on the morning of April 4. Graphic video released by the police department days later showed Schurr struggling to detain a confused Lyoya after asking to see his driver's license. Police said Lyoya was pulled over due to "an improper Michigan registration" for the car he was driving.

"Taking a look at everything that I reviewed in this case I believe there is a sufficient basis to proceed on a single count of second-degree murder, and that charge has been filed with the courts as of today," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told reporters during a news conference.

Schurr was placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of the investigation, which was conducted by the Michigan State Police. On Thursday, Grand Rapids police Chief Eric Winstrom said he is recommending that Schurr be immediately suspended without pay as the city moves forward with the process to terminate his employment as a result of the prosecutor's decision.

Becker said Schurr has turned himself in to state police and is expected to be arraigned on the charge on Friday.

"I hope it sends [the message] that we take these cases seriously," he said. "Everybody thinks the prosecutors are essentially an arm or just a branch of police, and we're not. We are our own entity [and] we have a duty to enforce the law be it on police or the public."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHn96_0g5uZLdp00

Patrick Lyoya is seen in a video recording from the officer's body-worn camera moments before he was killed.

Grand Rapids Police Department / Via youtube.com

The April 4 encounter was captured on video from the officer's body-worn camera, his car's dash camera, a home surveillance camera, and a cellphone video. The footage shows Lyoya and Schurr talking face-to-face on a residential street moments before the deadly shooting.

In the footage, Lyoya looks confused about why Schurr had pulled him over. According to the videos, the encounter turned physical after Lyoya started walking in front of the car and the officer followed him, telling him to stop, and then grabbed the 26-year-old by his shoulder.

Lyoya then ran through the street and onto the sidewalk before the officer tackled him to the grass in front of a house as the struggle ensued. At one point, he is seen grabbing at Schurr's Taser, but it's unclear from the videos whether he ever had full control of the weapon.

As the struggle continued, Lyoya is captured in the cellphone video, which was recorded by the passenger of his car, lying on his stomach with the cop on top of him. Lyoya appeared to be trying to push up off the ground when the officer removed his gun from its holster and fired one round at the back of his head.

Autopsies conducted by the county medical examiner and an independent expert hired by Lyoya’s family concluded that he died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

When asked why it took over two months for a charging decision to be made, Becker said that he wanted to wait for the state police's full report, which he only received early last week.

Becker declined to provide more details about the evidence and how he came to his decision to charge the officer, citing procedural rules for prosecuting the case. But he noted that it was important for him to review a forensic report for the Taser before making a decision.

"It was a major piece," Becker said, referring to the Taser report. "That's about all I can say."

Lyoya, a father to two young children , immigrated to the US from the Democratic Republic of Congo in search of the American dream, according to his family and their attorneys. His family has likened his killing to an execution as they have called for Schurr to be fired and prosecuted.

Becker said he spoke with the family about his decision before announcing it publicly, noting that he also provided the family with a letter translated into their native language, Swahili.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft1O5_0g5uZLdp00

Demonstrators protest the police killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Following the prosecutor's announcement, Patrick Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, told reporters through an interpreter that the family had "strongly believed there was no justice in America until maybe today."

"My heart was really broken during the past two months," Peter Lyoya said, according to his interpreter, Israel Siku. "Patrick is not coming back. We are not going to see him again."

He added that getting to this point where the officer responsible has been charged will bring his family some comfort as they continue to fight for justice for Patrick's killing.

"We are not done here," Peter Lyoya said, according to Siku.

More on this

Comments / 5

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Boston

Police officer's girlfriend indicted on second-degree murder charge

BOSTON – A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe. A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted 42-year-old Karen Read for second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.  She is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Friday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.O'Keefe was found dead in a snowbank outside a home in Canton after a blizzard on January 29.Investigators believe Read had just dropped him off at the home when she hit him with her car and drove off. Read was arrested in February and pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge. She has been free on $50,000 cash bail. 
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
Daily Mail

Three juvenile inmates, 17, 17 and 15, who escaped Louisiana jail and 'went on the run with female security officer, 21,' are surrounded in Texas motel car park and arrested

Three juvenile inmates who escaped a Louisiana detention center with the apparent help of a female security officer have been found and apprehended in Texas. The inmates - TyJuan Lafitte and Jeremiah Durham, both 17, and 15-year-old NaVaraya Lane - escaped the Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, Louisiana early in the morning on Saturday, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office had said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Violent Crime#The Police Department#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots, kills father

A mother in Florida was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son found a loaded gun and shot and killed his father. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marie Rose Ayala, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

8K+
Followers
762
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy