ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Shuts Down Rumors About He And Arians Not Getting Along

By Jon Conahan
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1bJd_0g5uZGEC00

The future hall of famer spoke to the media on Thursday and offered comments on his relationship former coach, Bruce Arians.

Tom Brady took the stand on Thursday in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' media members for the first time this season. With all of the questions that had to be asked due to his retirement, another one came up about his former coach.

READ MORE: Jordan Whitehead 'Frustrated' in Last Year with Buccaneers

Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. During his short time as the head coach, Arians and Brady won a Super Bowl together.

Reports came out during the offseason that Tom Brady and Arians did not have the relationship that many thought. Some believed that the Brady to Miami rumors were true because of his relationship with his former head coach.

According to Logan Robinson of BucsGameDay , Brady had the following to say about the reports on him and Bruce Arians not getting along.

“He and I have a great relationship. A part of why I chose here was because of Bruce… He knows how I feel about him and that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.”

These are encouraging words from Tom Brady and it is great to see him shut down any of the doubts people had.

READ MORE: How Tom Brady Stacks Up Against Other NFL Quarterbacks

Throughout his career, Brady has not been in the news much about having issues with his head coach, so this was certainly a surprise. With new head coach Todd Bowles in town, it will be interesting to see the type of relationship he and the rest of the Buccaneers form.

Bruce Arians is still with the Buccaneers as the senior football consultant.

Follow Jon on Twitter for more Buccaneers content.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Gus Bradley ready to let DE Kwity Paye loose

With Gus Bradley bringing his defensive philosophy to the Indianapolis Colts, one player many are keeping an eye on is defensive end Kwity Paye. Entering his second season, Paye is looking to break out in a big way after a rookie season that featured some flashes of his potential. While there was no contact or pads being worn during the offseason, Bradley sees the upside with the former first-round pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins had reportedly prepared mammoth offer for Sean Payton

The Miami Dolphins supposedly had a big plan in the works this offseason that involved Sean Payton becoming their head coach and Tom Brady joining the franchise as a part-owner and player. It is unclear if either had interest, but it sounds like the Dolphins were at least willing to make Payton a contract offer he could not refuse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Foles contract details revealed

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal this offseason and now we have the details of that contract. According to Spotrac, Foles signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million with $4 million guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed money is comprised of his 2022 base salary ($2.5 million) and $1.5 million of his 2023 base salary, which in full is $3.5 million.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy