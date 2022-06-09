USPA SECURES A PERMANENT HOME FOR POLO IN SOUTH FLORIDA WITH AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE INTERNATIONAL POLO CLUB PALM BEACH FROM WELLINGTON EQUESTRIAN PARTNERS
WELLINGTON, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Polo Association is pleased to announce that it has purchased the core assets of the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington, Florida ("IPC"). The USPA has acquired 161 acres from WEP Polo LLC and WEP Polo Operations LLC, including Fields...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0