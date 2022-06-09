ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Brothers accused of stealing 22 guns from Florida gun shop

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brothers, ages 14 and 11, were arrested...

Robert Michel
4d ago

Whatever the age, when the crime involves a firearm, maximum procecution and penalties. Need to start on curbing crime somewhere. These people choose to commit crimes on their own.

