ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

20-year-old, juvenile arrested in San Jose library stabbing, shooting

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AL0q5_0g5uX6Yb00

SAN JOSE – Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday on attempted murder charges after a man was found shot and stabbed inside a library in East San Jose earlier this week .

According to police, the victim was attacked at the Hillview Branch Library on Hopkins Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot and one stab wound.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Investigators said the stabbing was gang-related.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting. As there were statements made during the incident," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said Monday.

Police confirmed that there were children at the library who witnessed the incident.

"Approximately 20 plus juveniles, both elementary aged and teenaged, as well as adults who were staff members and family members, were inside the library. So we're very fortunate this didn't result in additional casualties," said Aponte.

On Wednesday, detectives and officers with the department's Covert Response Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive, also in East San Jose. Officers arrested two suspects, a 20-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The adult suspect, identified as Raul Hernandez, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on attempted murder and other charges. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was booked into Juvenile Hall on the same charges.

Raul Hernandez. San Jose Police Department

Police said both suspects will be facing gang enhancements.

According to jail records, Hernandez is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

San Jose Public Library officials said the Hillview Branch remains closed until further notice.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in San Jose fatal triple shooting over weekend was a security guard

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the man fatally shot as he tried to break-up an argument in a deadly murder-suicide over the weekend was a security guard.The new information came out late Monday morning during a San Jose Police Department briefing.Investigators said the guard tried to approach a couple who was fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Crescent Village Circle at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.That's when the man shot the guard before fatally shooting the mother of his children and turning the gun on himself. All three were pronounced dead...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Gang allegedly involved in K Street shootout tied to high-profile, deadly shootings of teen, child

One of the gangs allegedly involved in the K Street shootout is tied to the killings of a teenager and a child that stunned Sacramento in 2020. Court proceedings link at least three high-profile deadly shootings in Sacramento. 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart and 9-year-old Makaylah Brent were both killed by gunfire the same day during a weekend of bloodshed in the city in October 2020.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Stockton Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Man Injured

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating an overnight shooting not far from San Joaquin Elementry School. On June 12, at 11:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way. When they arrived, they found two 26-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported one of the victims to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the other man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to the police, there is no motive or any suspect information at this time. Stockton Police ask that anyone with information call their nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.  
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Hopkins Drive#Covert Response Unit
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.That shooting near...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Domestic dispute leaves three people shot to death, police say

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

81-year-old woman missing Watsonville woman found: WPD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Update: The woman has been found. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Watsonville Police Department is asking for the public's...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Over 1,000 rounds of ammunition found at traffic stop

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office found over 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop, according to a recent tweet. “Traffic enforcement stop led to the recovery of 2 loaded #firearms, 1,000+ rounds of #ammunition, baton, nunchucks, large amount of currency, and body armor,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Suspect […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street. Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol. Magallon was The post Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Apparently Struck, Killed By Car Found Along Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a John Doe who had apparently been struck and killed by a car was found along Florin Road early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says, a little after 12 a.m., someone came across the body in the street along westbound Florin Road, east of Bowling Drive, and called 911. Officers say the John Doe was likely hit by a car, but it’s unclear exactly when. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. No description of a suspect has been given at this point and detectives are still looking for any possible witnesses. The name of the man killed is unknown. All three lanes of westbound Florin Road in the immediate area were closed for a little over an hour.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy