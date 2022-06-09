ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Medical interns spent little time at bedside, infrared badges reveal

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

A hospital that outfitted its medical residents with infrared badges found they spent only about 13 percent of their time at the patient bedside. The 43 internal medicine interns...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth popularity by specialty

While telemedicine adoption has increased greatly during the pandemic, its use varies widely depending on the medical specialty in question. Overall, video is the most popular form of telehealth (13.6 percent of established patient visits and 5.4 percent of new patient visits), according to a study published June 7 in JAMA Network Open. The research analyzed 402,989 VA New England Healthcare System visits during August and September of 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Leapfrog partners with financial news site for best hospital, ASC lists

Money.com, formerly Money Magazine, is partnering with The Leapfrog Group to launch a new series of lists of best hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. The lists, which will focus on patient safety and care quality, will use data from Leapfrog's annual hospital and ASC surveys, as well as other sources identified by Leapfrog's experts, according to a June 9 joint news release. After reviewing Leapfrog's recommendations, Money will publish lists of the best facilities for care across various categories, including best hospitals and ASCs, best ethical billing practices, best pediatric care and best maternity care.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Pronoun pins prove popular among staff, patients at hospitals that adopt them

When Marcelle Davis, PhD, joined Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System in the fall of 2020, a large part of her goal revolved around initiatives to improve inclusivity. One such opportunity came about during her first week as VCU Health's inaugural director of diversity, equity and inclusion. A medical student reached...
RICHMOND, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10:. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation is. a vice president of development. 2. Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is. a...
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical supply distributor lands $20M in series A round

Online healthcare supplier and 1-year-old company Bttn clinched a $20 million series A funding round with the help of existing investor Fuse. Tiger Global led the Seattle-based company's funding round, which has access to 2.5 million medical supplies, a June 13 press release said. The investment brings the company's valuation to $110 million.
SEATTLE, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Mail-order pharmacy dispenses abortion pills to 31 states

As some pharmacists hesitate to fill prescriptions for abortion pills as multiple states pass restrictive abortion laws, a 4-year-old online startup is "one of the nation's leading distributors of abortion pills," Time reported June 13. Six months after the FDA ruled abortion pills could be dispensed by mail, Honeybee Health...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The movement to remove race from medicine

Physicians, scientists and policymakers are starting a conversation about when to remove race from certain medical metrics and to understand where using race is beneficial, Kaiser Health News reported June 13. While it is widely accepted that race is a social construct and not a biological difference, it is still...
HEALTH
Health
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth 2.0: How Providence is taking its platform to the next level

Telehealth became the prevailing mode for medical providers to see patients during the early days of the pandemic, and while use has leveled off in many areas, virtual care has become a permanent part of the healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are now building telehealth, remote...
PROVIDENCE, RI
beckershospitalreview.com

Tech cleared for Parkinson's monitoring via Apple Watch

The FDA has cleared a technology that allows Parkinson's patients to be remotely monitored via their Apple Watches. The government agency gave 510(k) clearance for the StrivePD software from neurology data startup Rune Labs. The software collects symptom data through the Apple Watch for care management and to design clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
ELECTRONICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Google's 7 most-recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are seven open positions as of June 13:. Consumer health clinical specialist, Google Health: will be responsible for developing intelligent and intuitive tools to improve health. Program manager, health AI research: will develop AI tools for healthcare. Software...
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

Improving social determinants of health could save up to 100,000 lives

Implementing certain federal policies that improve social determinants of health to alleviate poverty could save up to 100,000 lives per year, according to a June 10 study in JAMA Network Open. The researchers modeled the effects of four different policies on a population of working adults in the U.S. The...
ADVOCACY
beckershospitalreview.com

'Forever chemicals' linked to higher hypertension risk in middle-aged women

Middle-aged women with higher blood concentrations of common chemicals are at higher risk of developing hypertension, according to a June 13 study published in Hypertension. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, referred to as "forever chemicals" because they don't degrade in the environment, are found in water, soil, air and food. Blood concentration data from 1,058 women aged 45-56 was used in an annual analysis from 1999 to 2017.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

30 best over-the-counter health products, chosen by pharmacists

U.S. News & World Report, in partnership with the Pharmacy Times, issued its annual list of pharmacists' top recommended over-the-counter treatments and devices. With input from thousands of pharmacists, here are the No. 1 recommendations in 30 categories:. 1. Acne treatment: Differin Gel won with 22 percent of votes. 2....
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Advancing health equity is everybody's business

Health equity is top of mind for organizations of all shapes and sizes — from prestigious academic medical centers to big tech companies to nimble startups. What unites these distinct players is the idea that to truly advance health equity, it is necessary to align around definitions, responsibilities, technology and data.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

2 updates on COVID-19 vaccine candidates for kids under 6 years

The FDA unveiled promising data for two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for children under 6 years. 1. Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old prevented symptomatic disease in clinical trials, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a study data review by the FDA, U.S. health regulators...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

New Jersey health system promotes 5 execs

Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., promoted five leaders to new roles. Five things to know about the changes, announced in a June 9 news release:. 1. Valley Health System promoted Karteek Bhavsar from vice president of administration to senior vice president of Valley Health System operations and business development.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Using data analytics to improve patient care

A recent Q&A with Mike Alvarez, head of Digital Services at Fuse, discusses health systems’ increasing need for data analytics and decision support. Fuse by Cardinal Health, an innovative engine, is working to create better support solutions for health systems. One question focused on recent advancements made in data analytics that can support patient outcomes and how these advancements will evolve moving forward. Alvarez shared the following:
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 deaths to rise through June, CDC forecasts

COVID-19 deaths will likely increase nationwide through the end of the month, CDC modeling suggests. The nation's current seven-day daily death average was 306 as of June 10, up 18.6 percent from the previous week's average, according to the CDC. The agency's ensemble COVID-19 forecast from 20 modeling groups suggests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity experts say that the two biggest threats to healthcare cybersecurity are insider threats and ransomware. John Riggi, senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk for the American Hospital Association, said impact ransomware attacks have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These kinds of attacks are responsible for disrupting healthcare delivery and putting patients' safety at risk, according to Mr. Riggi.
HEALTH

