Feds seize online marketplace that sold Americans' personal info

Microsoft said it will increase pay transparency and ban most noncompete agreements in a series of moves aimed at improving workplace culture. The tech giant will disclose salary ranges on internal and external job postings in the U.S. by January 2023 and get rid of noncompetition clauses from U.S. employee agreements and not enforce existing ones, except among partners and executives. The company said it will also remove confidentiality clauses from U.S. settlement and separation agreements and complete a third-party civil rights audit of its workforce practices and policies in fiscal 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO