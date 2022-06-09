ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds seize online marketplace that sold Americans' personal info

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

The U.S. government has dismantled a dark web operation that sold Americans' personal information. The Justice Department said June 7 that it had seized the SSNDOB Marketplace, which ran a series...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

