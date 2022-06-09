Healthcare data startup H1 nets $123M in funding round

Money.com, formerly Money Magazine, is partnering with The Leapfrog Group to launch a new series of lists of best hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. The lists, which will focus on patient safety and care quality, will use data from Leapfrog's annual hospital and ASC surveys, as well as other sources identified by Leapfrog's experts, according to a June 9 joint news release. After reviewing Leapfrog's recommendations, Money will publish lists of the best facilities for care across various categories, including best hospitals and ASCs, best ethical billing practices, best pediatric care and best maternity care.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 18 HOURS AGO