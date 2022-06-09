ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare data startup H1 nets $123M in funding round

By Giles Bruce
 4 days ago

H1, a big data startup focused on healthcare, has secured a series C extension, bringing the total for the funding round to $123 million. The New York City-based company has created a massive...

Pharmacy benefit manager startup Capital Rx gets $106M in funding

Tech-powered pharmacy benefit startup Capital Rx has closed on $106 million in series C funding as it aims to expand its efforts to better coordinate prescribing. The company's platform includes such features as claims adjudication, prior authorization and billing and reimbursement, and serves entities including health plans, health systems and prescribers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Digital pharmacy Truepill lays off 15% of staff

Truepill, a mail-order pharmacy startup, has laid off 15 percent of its workforce, its chief executive said in a letter to employees. "For the past six years, we’ve been focused on defining a new category in healthcare and growing top-line revenue while continuing to expand our platform’s capabilities to serve the broader market," CEO Sid Viswanathan wrote June 8. "While this was the right strategy up through 2021, the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
BUSINESS
Mayo Clinic partners with BD to access de-identified patient data

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with med tech company Becton, Dickinson and Co. to give the company access to its de-identified data from 10 million patients to create new products. Using AI and machine learning, BD will use Mayo Clinic's Platform_Discover, a de-identified data set platform, to generate insights...
ROCHESTER, MN
Leapfrog partners with financial news site for best hospital, ASC lists

Money.com, formerly Money Magazine, is partnering with The Leapfrog Group to launch a new series of lists of best hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. The lists, which will focus on patient safety and care quality, will use data from Leapfrog's annual hospital and ASC surveys, as well as other sources identified by Leapfrog's experts, according to a June 9 joint news release. After reviewing Leapfrog's recommendations, Money will publish lists of the best facilities for care across various categories, including best hospitals and ASCs, best ethical billing practices, best pediatric care and best maternity care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Health
Top tech salaries by skill

Companies are apt to pay hefty salaries for rare, in-demand tech skills, particularly ones related to enterprise-level infrastructure, such as data storage and discovery, and the cloud, according to a report by the career website Dice.com. Here are the highest average tech salaries by skill (with the percentage increase —...
ECONOMY
Telehealth popularity by specialty

While telemedicine adoption has increased greatly during the pandemic, its use varies widely depending on the medical specialty in question. Overall, video is the most popular form of telehealth (13.6 percent of established patient visits and 5.4 percent of new patient visits), according to a study published June 7 in JAMA Network Open. The research analyzed 402,989 VA New England Healthcare System visits during August and September of 2021.
HEALTH SERVICES
Employment for 25 healthcare jobs

Employment differs considerably among healthcare occupations. Here is the U.S. employment in 25 healthcare occupations, presented in descending order. Employment estimates are based on the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Note: This list is not exhaustive. 1. Registered nurses: 3,047,530. 2. Nursing assistants: 1,314,830. 3. Medical...
HEALTH SERVICES
Advancing health equity is everybody's business

Health equity is top of mind for organizations of all shapes and sizes — from prestigious academic medical centers to big tech companies to nimble startups. What unites these distinct players is the idea that to truly advance health equity, it is necessary to align around definitions, responsibilities, technology and data.
HEALTH
3 findings from LeadingAge's new home health industry report

Home healthcare agencies with case manager caseloads under 25 have the highest care quality and patient satisfaction star ratings, according to Leading Age's "National Healthcare at Home Best Practices and Future Insights Study." The study, which was published June 9, used data from 1,000 agency sites across the nation in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical supply distributor lands $20M in series A round

Online healthcare supplier and 1-year-old company Bttn clinched a $20 million series A funding round with the help of existing investor Fuse. Tiger Global led the Seattle-based company's funding round, which has access to 2.5 million medical supplies, a June 13 press release said. The investment brings the company's valuation to $110 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Google's 7 most-recent health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are seven open positions as of June 13:. Consumer health clinical specialist, Google Health: will be responsible for developing intelligent and intuitive tools to improve health. Program manager, health AI research: will develop AI tools for healthcare. Software...
JOBS
Telehealth 2.0: How Providence is taking its platform to the next level

Telehealth became the prevailing mode for medical providers to see patients during the early days of the pandemic, and while use has leveled off in many areas, virtual care has become a permanent part of the healthcare ecosystem. Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are now building telehealth, remote...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Health
Economy
Goldman Sachs
US stocks up on half a million monkeypox vaccines

As CDC-reported cases of monkeypox rack up to 49 across 16 states and Washington, D.C., the U.S. ordered 500,000 more monkeypox vaccines from Bavarian Nordic. The latest order increases the nation's supply to nearly 2 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine. Monkeypox could become endemic in historically non-endemic countries if...
WASHINGTON, DC
10 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10:. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation is. a vice president of development. 2. Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System is. a...
CHARITIES
Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Using data analytics to improve patient care

A recent Q&A with Mike Alvarez, head of Digital Services at Fuse, discusses health systems’ increasing need for data analytics and decision support. Fuse by Cardinal Health, an innovative engine, is working to create better support solutions for health systems. One question focused on recent advancements made in data analytics that can support patient outcomes and how these advancements will evolve moving forward. Alvarez shared the following:
HEALTH
This billionaire is pushing back against hospital monopolies

Former energy trader billionaire John Arnold of Texas is funding a push back against big hospital monopolies, The Wall Street Journal reported June 11. The philanthropic organization Arnold Ventures, funded by Mr. Arnold and his wife, Laura Arnold, is providing financial backing to three lawsuits against hospital systems, including Connecticut-based Hartford Healthcare, Aurora Health in Wisconsin, and a chain of HCA Healthcare hospitals in North Carolina. The suits claim that the systems used their power to illegally inflate prices and squash competition. The systems say the suits brought against them by consumers and employers are baseless.
TEXAS STATE
9 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are nine hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since May:. 1. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days before...
HEALTH SERVICES
Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 vaccine booster yields stronger result than Pfizer's in trial

In a phase 2/3 study, Sanofi-GSK's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine booster resulted in 76.1 percent of participants seeing at least a tenfold increase in neutralizing antibody titers. Pfizer's booster and Sanofi-GSK's first-generation vaccine trailed behind at 63.2 percent and 55.3 percent, respectively, according to the June 13 press release. Among 247...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Microsoft to publicly disclose salaries, ban noncompetes

Microsoft said it will increase pay transparency and ban most noncompete agreements in a series of moves aimed at improving workplace culture. The tech giant will disclose salary ranges on internal and external job postings in the U.S. by January 2023 and get rid of noncompetition clauses from U.S. employee agreements and not enforce existing ones, except among partners and executives. The company said it will also remove confidentiality clauses from U.S. settlement and separation agreements and complete a third-party civil rights audit of its workforce practices and policies in fiscal 2023.
BUSINESS
Improving social determinants of health could save up to 100,000 lives

Implementing certain federal policies that improve social determinants of health to alleviate poverty could save up to 100,000 lives per year, according to a June 10 study in JAMA Network Open. The researchers modeled the effects of four different policies on a population of working adults in the U.S. The...
ADVOCACY

