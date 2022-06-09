Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers seems to be on the brink of unleashing his full potential this upcoming season.

As impressive as his quick and miraculous return from injury this past season was, he still showed signs of rust that are expected after suffering an injury as severe as a torn achilles. Still, he earned loads of respect from around the league before winning the first Super Bowl ring of his two-year career this past February.

Now, he's ready to unlock a new level to his game as he enters year three, something that CBS Sports seems to agree with following the site's release Thursday of under-the-radar NFC players who could reach new heights in the 2022-23 season.

Here's what was said about Akers, who was the selection for the Rams on the list:

OK, let's try this again, shall we? I named Akers a breakout candidate for 2021, but injury ahead of the season put an end to that, but credit to Akers for bucking the odds and returning to the field from a torn Achilles that would've kept most out the entirety of the year -- positioning him well for a healthy offseason in preparation for a mulligan in 2022. Akers has the ability to be one of the most dynamic backs in the league, in both the run and pass attack, and you can bet Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are readying to make him a central point of their offense going forward.

On Wednesday, Akers was also included on the NFLPA's Rising Stars list.

He found himself on the Veterans list, coming in at No. 4. He finished behind Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown, and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who finished in the top three, respectively.

Understandably rusty after months in rehab, Akers production on the stat sheet wasn't what he wanted. In the regular season finale and four playoff games combined, the 22-year-old had 72 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles in LA's Divisional Round win over the defending champ Buccaneers.

“We won the games, so it went well at the end of the day, but a lot of clips and plays to learn from," Akers said. "I don’t feel like I played my best games of the five games I returned. I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that’s not enough for me. I did my part, but I got a lot to improve on, a lot to polish up on when it comes to my game. It’s offseason so I’ve been hitting all those deficits trying to get better.”

