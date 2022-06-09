ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More smoke coming on OG Anunoby trade, with Blazers, Nuggets and Spurs interested?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Along those lines, don’t be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core, but ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, or Anunoby, and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes’ emergence opens the door for gauging Anunoby’s value on the market…

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:

3. Jayson Tatum

5. De’Aaron Fox

6. Jonathan Isaac

13. Donovan Mitchell

14. Bam Adebayo

19. John Collins

23. OG Anunoby

45. Dillon Brooks

49. Vlatko Cancar

51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Raptors’ versatile OG Anunoby should be Daryl Morey’s top off-season target: https://t.co/WGTLYJsv0y #Sixers pic.twitter.com/yjrxR2FtbH7:45 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: If there’s any way the #Sixers can trade for OG Anunoby, Daryl Morey should make that a top off-season priority: https://t.co/WGTLYJsv0y #76ers #Raptors pic.twitter.com/Xnq4lnxtZ83:45 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Dan Tolzman scoffed at my question about Og Anunoby being upset in Toronto. That should tell you what you need to know about that report – 12:43 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: While the #Raptors’ OG Anunoby would be a terrific fit on the #Sixers, they don’t seem to have the assets to acquire the versatile, young forward: https://t.co/WGTLYJsv0y #76ers pic.twitter.com/v0iMZDmWCN12:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Raptors’ versatile OG Anunoby should be the #Sixers’ top off-season target: https://t.co/3bUXePy9vE #76ers pic.twitter.com/pDWb6iDa5K6:50 AM

Among the potential trade partners for an Anunoby deal, Portland is consistently mentioned as a possibility, along with Denver and San Antonio. The Blazers are expected to be aggressive with the seventh pick in trade talks as they look to get win-now talent back around Damian Lillard. -via Action Network / June 9, 2022

Scottie Barnes ain’t buying the trade rumors about OG Anunoby. 🤣 -via Twitter / June 1, 2022

Eric Koreen: 1. I’m sure lots of teams would like to acquire OG Anunoby. 2. I’m pretty sure Anunoby would like a bigger role, even if he has to understand that missing 30 games chipped away at his ability to maintain one 3. The Raptors would ask for a ton, and wouldn’t actively shop. -via Twitter @ekoreen / May 31, 2022

