Trade Value Rankings: The Top power forwards in the NBA

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $188,855,520 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 29.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.8 apg, 55.3 FG%, 29.3 3P%

Agent: Alex Saratsis

Even if the Bucks window were to close soon and another team offers all their best young players as well as all the picks and swaps they can possibly offer for Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee would probably hang onto him. His value for the franchise extends beyond the court.

2

Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Guaranteed money left: $8,478,720 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 50.8 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

The nearly co-Rookie of the Year is already one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA, and he could be near the top of this list very soon. Cleveland’s future is looking extremely bright with him and Darius Garland as their franchise players.

3

Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $73,342,080 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 22.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.3 apg, 49.4 FG%, 34.4 3P%

Agent: Todd Ramasar

Siakam bounced back from a down year that had people doubting whether he’s worth a maximum contract and speculating fake trades for him. Toronto still needs to upgrade the roster to make the next step, and they’re likely to do so while building around him.

4

Zion Williamson (New Orleans)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $13,534,817 till 2022-23

Agent: Austin Brown

Williamson’s trade value is a little tricky to gauge right now, but it is still very high despite his injury history. It’s not unreasonable to think he could be in the Top 10 of this list should he come back and build off his strong 2020-21 season.

5

Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $121,800,240 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 23.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 53.2 FG%, 18.6 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Davis finds himself just outside the Top 25 of this list after going through a second consecutive down season that was also injury-riddled. It’s hard to see him not improve next year, but it’s unclear if he will regain his 2019-20 form that would’ve put him at least in the Top 10.

6

Draymond Green (Golden State)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $53,392,692 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg, 52.5 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Green’s value has fluctuated recently, especially due to injuries and doubts on if his game will age well. He has squashed those doubts after the season he and the Warriors just had and would likely command multiple first-round picks should he somehow become available.

7

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

(Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $104,720,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%, 31.9 3P%

Agent: Austin Brown

Jackson Jr.’s value would probably be much higher if we’re purely looking at his skill. As of now, it might be limited by his excessive fouling, which made him a liability in the playoffs at times.

8

John Collins (Atlanta)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $102,000,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 16.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Collins could also be a part of a consolidation trade for the Hawks. It’s also possible they look to move him for an equally talented frontcourt player who could improve their defense.

9

Julius Randle (New York)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $106,444,800 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 41.1 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

Randle’s value cratered after signing his four-year, $106.4 million extension and immediately regressing back to the mean. It could continue to decline if he doesn’t regain his All-Star form while on an ascending contract.

10

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $76,903,200 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 48.2 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Agent: Torrel Harris

Harris remains a great role player, but his contract has limited his trade value over the last few seasons. With only two years left on it, his value has slowly grown solely based on the passage of time.

11

Jerami Grant (Detroit)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $20,955,000 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 19.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Agent: Mike Kneisley

Grant’s three-year $60 million contract raised many eyebrows when he signed it, but it turned out to be a great value. He is now one of the most coveted players on the market because of his contract and versatility, making him easy to plug into many teams.

12

Aaron Gordon (Denver)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $86,640,001 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 15.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Agent: Calvin Andrews

Gordon has already raised his value significantly since arriving in Denver by having his best and most efficient season shooting-wise. It goes without saying if they were to trade him today, they should get more than what they gave up to get him.

13

Brandon Clarke (Memphis)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $4,343,920 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 64.4 FG%, 22.7 3P%

Agent: Mark Bartelstein

If Memphis doesn’t extend Clarke, he could be a part of a consolidation trade for a new starter. His trade value increased significantly after his role in defeating the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

14

Christian Wood (Houston)

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $14,317,459 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 50.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Agent: Adam Pensack

Wood could be on the move this season with Alperen Sengun and likely a frontcourt player selected, with the third overall selection being their frontcourt of the future. They should be able to receive some good draft compensation for him.

15

Kristaps Porzingis (Washington)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $69,849,600 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.9 FG%, 31.0 3P%

Agent: Janis Porzingis

The Wizards acquired Porzingis for a package that felt like neutral value at best at the time. His injury history while earning a maximum contract has decreased his trade value each year.