ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trade Value Rankings: The Top power forwards in the NBA

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EszjE_0g5uTGs600

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /

SMALL FORWARDS / CENTERS

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QElXo_0g5uTGs600
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $188,855,520 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 29.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.8 apg, 55.3 FG%, 29.3 3P%

Agent: Alex Saratsis

Even if the Bucks window were to close soon and another team offers all their best young players as well as all the picks and swaps they can possibly offer for Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee would probably hang onto him. His value for the franchise extends beyond the court.

2

Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcLUp_0g5uTGs600
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Guaranteed money left: $8,478,720 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 50.8 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

The nearly co-Rookie of the Year is already one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA, and he could be near the top of this list very soon. Cleveland’s future is looking extremely bright with him and Darius Garland as their franchise players.

3

Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YknXb_0g5uTGs600
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $73,342,080 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 22.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.3 apg, 49.4 FG%, 34.4 3P%

Agent: Todd Ramasar

Siakam bounced back from a down year that had people doubting whether he’s worth a maximum contract and speculating fake trades for him. Toronto still needs to upgrade the roster to make the next step, and they’re likely to do so while building around him.

4

Zion Williamson (New Orleans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pa4BJ_0g5uTGs600
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $13,534,817 till 2022-23

Agent: Austin Brown

Williamson’s trade value is a little tricky to gauge right now, but it is still very high despite his injury history. It’s not unreasonable to think he could be in the Top 10 of this list should he come back and build off his strong 2020-21 season.

5

Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vs9zK_0g5uTGs600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $121,800,240 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 23.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 53.2 FG%, 18.6 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Davis finds himself just outside the Top 25 of this list after going through a second consecutive down season that was also injury-riddled. It’s hard to see him not improve next year, but it’s unclear if he will regain his 2019-20 form that would’ve put him at least in the Top 10.

6

Draymond Green (Golden State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghm67_0g5uTGs600
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $53,392,692 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 7.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg, 52.5 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Green’s value has fluctuated recently, especially due to injuries and doubts on if his game will age well. He has squashed those doubts after the season he and the Warriors just had and would likely command multiple first-round picks should he somehow become available.

7

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEICq_0g5uTGs600
(Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $104,720,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%, 31.9 3P%

Agent: Austin Brown

Jackson Jr.’s value would probably be much higher if we’re purely looking at his skill. As of now, it might be limited by his excessive fouling, which made him a liability in the playoffs at times.

8

John Collins (Atlanta)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422iCp_0g5uTGs600
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $102,000,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 16.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 52.6 FG%, 36.4 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Collins could also be a part of a consolidation trade for the Hawks. It’s also possible they look to move him for an equally talented frontcourt player who could improve their defense.

9

Julius Randle (New York)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKXKT_0g5uTGs600
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $106,444,800 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 41.1 FG%, 30.8 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

Randle’s value cratered after signing his four-year, $106.4 million extension and immediately regressing back to the mean. It could continue to decline if he doesn’t regain his All-Star form while on an ascending contract.

10

Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJwmP_0g5uTGs600
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $76,903,200 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 48.2 FG%, 36.7 3P%

Agent: Torrel Harris

Harris remains a great role player, but his contract has limited his trade value over the last few seasons. With only two years left on it, his value has slowly grown solely based on the passage of time.

11

Jerami Grant (Detroit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WB0vi_0g5uTGs600
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $20,955,000 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 19.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Agent: Mike Kneisley

Grant’s three-year $60 million contract raised many eyebrows when he signed it, but it turned out to be a great value. He is now one of the most coveted players on the market because of his contract and versatility, making him easy to plug into many teams.

12

Aaron Gordon (Denver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN0M0_0g5uTGs600
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $86,640,001 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 15.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 52.0 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Agent: Calvin Andrews

Gordon has already raised his value significantly since arriving in Denver by having his best and most efficient season shooting-wise. It goes without saying if they were to trade him today, they should get more than what they gave up to get him.

13

Brandon Clarke (Memphis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH0kn_0g5uTGs600
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $4,343,920 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 64.4 FG%, 22.7 3P%

Agent: Mark Bartelstein

If Memphis doesn’t extend Clarke, he could be a part of a consolidation trade for a new starter. His trade value increased significantly after his role in defeating the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

14

Christian Wood (Houston)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuono_0g5uTGs600
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $14,317,459 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 50.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Agent: Adam Pensack

Wood could be on the move this season with Alperen Sengun and likely a frontcourt player selected, with the third overall selection being their frontcourt of the future. They should be able to receive some good draft compensation for him.

15

Kristaps Porzingis (Washington)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pv9R_0g5uTGs600
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $69,849,600 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.9 FG%, 31.0 3P%

Agent: Janis Porzingis

The Wizards acquired Porzingis for a package that felt like neutral value at best at the time. His injury history while earning a maximum contract has decreased his trade value each year.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA. After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers. He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Chase Center. The Celtics will look to bounce back after a 107-97 loss in game four, they will need Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to step up and take control of the series. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and company will look for another solid performance after putting up 43 points on the road to even up the series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Detroit#Philadelphia#55 3 Fg#Bucks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry lands on top of NBA.com's NBA Finals MVP ladder after fiery Game 4 performance

With a sizzling performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Steph Curry has firmly cemented himself in the Finals Most Valuable Player conversation. Curry is coming off a red-hot 43-point effort on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc in Golden State’s Game 4 victory in Boston. Along with catching fire with his jumper, the reigning Western Conference Finals MVP crashed the glass for 10 boards on Friday night at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA history-making triple double

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu is starting to grow in the WNBA ranks. On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks legend made history by becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles, and doing so in the shortest amount of time, with the feat accomplished before the third quarter of the New York Liberty’s game against the Chicago Sky came to an end. Ionescu finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-for-16 shooting, 3-for-6 from 3FG, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. This performance comes on the heels of another classic from Ionescu last week where she dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on a historic 10-for-11 shooting. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or better from the field. And again, she reached those numbers during the third quarter. On Sunday afternoon, the sporting world once again celebrated Ionescu on social media, marveling at her performance. Here are some of the best things we saw on Twitter: WNBA History...https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1536082017640665088...in Record Timehttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1536078713036627968The Age Differencehttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1536075479538622465The Crowd Reactionhttps://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1536067906177490944Elite Companyhttps://twitter.com/espnW/status/1536077314936668162Coach Graves Approveshttps://twitter.com/GoDucksKG/status/1536067985735131136Behind the Numbershttps://twitter.com/presidual/status/1536079138997489665Built Differenthttps://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1536073705733881857A New GOAT?https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/153607126673771724811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Tigers appear in the top 10 of CBS’ early 2023 NFL draft-eligible prospect rankings

The 2022 NFL draft was a weaker one for the Clemson football program. While the team has had a strong decade of producing high-quality NFL talent, the Tigers saw just two players, Andrew Booth Jr. and Baylon Spector, selected in this year’s draft. It was the least number of players the Tigers have had drafted since way back in 2008. Sure, the 2023 NFL draft may not be close as we have an entire college football season to go through before players even begin to prepare for the draft process. Regardless, early rumblings seem to believe Swinney and the Tigers will recover...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy