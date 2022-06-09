This $8 Collagen Hair Mask Is Better Than Olaplex

Image Credit: Drobot Dean

We’re always looking for ways to get healthier hair. From strengthening to lengthening, there are a lot of products that claim to do the trick. With so many ingredients to look for in products, one that stands out above the rest is collagen. Collagen is the protein in our body that’s key to hair, skin and nail health. When you see a product containing collagen, you know it’s probably going to be a good one.

The price of high-quality products that work can easily add up but every once in a while we stumble across affordable gems like the Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment.

This hair treatment can make a big difference in a short amount of time. Loaded with collagen and ceramide 3, this product will improve your hair’s overall quality. After shampooing your hair, apply the Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment and leave it in for 5-20 minutes and then rinse it out. After that you can style as normal and see the results for yourself.

The protein treatment works by deeply penetrating your hair and helping to repair damage no matter what your hair type or texture. Amazon reviewers love it and are even saying it’s not only cheaper than competing products, but it also works better too:

“I bought Olaplex from Sephora and put it in my hair after bleaching it. No difference, didn’t even feel smooth going onto my hair, but this one smells amazing and already felt smooth and untangled my freshly bleached roots (…) and honestly my hair has never felt this smooth and soft after bleaching it and I’ve been a bleach blonde all over for 6+ years.”

If you’re tired of searching and spending an arm and a leg on gimmicky hair products, maybe it’s time to try our suggestion. The Elizavecca cer-100 collagen coating hair protein treatment gives the results you want while only costing you $8. So now you can improve your hair’s quality and keep some money in your pocket.