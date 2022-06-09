Trade Value Rankings: The Top 20 point guards in the NBA

SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /

POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1

Luka Doncic (Dallas)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $212,280,000 till 2026-27

2021/22 stats: 28.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 8.7 apg, 45.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Agent: Bill Duffy

Doncic might be the most difficult player to scheme against and has given some of the top defenses fits on a nightly basis. It’s not unreasonable to project him to finish his career out as a Top 25 player all-time or even better. That idea has several franchises sleeping poorly at night for not selecting him when they had the chance.

2

Trae Young (Atlanta)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $212,280,000 till 2026-27

2021/22 stats: 28.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 9.7 apg, 46.0 FG%, 38.2 3P%

Agent: Omar Wilkes

Where a lot of the players above are mostly in their primes, Young still has a lot more room for improvement. It’s possible his trade value nears the top of these rankings in the next several years.

3

Ja Morant (Memphis)

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Guaranteed money left: $12,119,440 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 27.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 49.3 FG%, 34.4 3P%

Agent: Jim Tanner

Morant would probably be much higher if not for the occasional lower body injuries he suffers. Look for the Grizzlies to give their franchise player a maximum extension this offseason and to contend with him leading the charge.

4

Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $215,353,662 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 25.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, 43.7 FG%, 38.0 3P%

Agent: Jeff Austin

Had Golden State had another disappointing season, we might be talking about their window being closed and speculating the merits of a full rebuild. They’re back in the Finals, though, and already have multiple talented young players in their future pipeline. Look for Curry to retire with the Warriors, especially since any other outcome could alienate their fanbase.

5

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte)

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $8,623,920 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 42.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Agent: Raymond Brothers

Ball has silenced the doubters after leading a mediocre roster to two straight trips to the play-in tournament. He should slowly climb up these rankings with more consistency and some defensive improvement.

6

Damian Lillard (Portland)

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 24.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.3 apg, 40.2 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Agent: Aaron Goodwin

After over a year of speculation on his future as the Blazers traded everyone around him, Lillard still remains committed to the organization. He probably would’ve been several spots higher on this list last year after coming off a career season last year, and he could go down further if he signs the maximum extension he will become eligible for this offseason.

7

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $176,900,000 till 2026-27

2021/22 stats: 24.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.9 apg, 45.3 FG%, 30.0 3P%

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

Oklahoma City could probably get a package of picks similar to the amount they received for Paul George for Gilgeous-Alexander if they wanted to extend their rebuild. Look for the Thunder to continue developing him and their lottery picks and to start competing soon.

8

Darius Garland (Cleveland)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $8,920,795 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 21.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 8.6 apg, 46.2 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Garland’s ascent from a good starting point guard to an All-Star has already made him invaluable. He will likely receive a maximum contract extension offer this offseason and should slowly rise up these rankings over the next several seasons.

9

Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $10,552,800 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.6 apg, 41.6 FG%, 31.4 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Cunningham likely would’ve been much higher on this list had he started the year stronger. A full season playing at a high level and an improved record by the Pistons, should have him skyrocket above these rankings next year.

10

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio)

Guaranteed money left: $34,285,120 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 21.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 9.2 apg, 46.2 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Murray’s ascent into being an All-Star and one of the best defensive guards in the league has completely changed his trade value over the last season. One of the more underrated aspects of his game he’s improved on is his three-point shooting, which leaves room for his value to further increase.

11

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $4,215,120 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 8.2 apg, 47.3 FG%, 41.4 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

It’s possible that the Kings sold low on Haliburton, considering he appeared on this list way before Domantas Sabonis. It’s possible his value rises by another 15 spots relatively soon based on his trajectory and potential.

12

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $2,726,880 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 17.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 48.5 FG%, 42.7 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

The Sixers are extremely fortunate not only to have a third potential star in Maxey but to have him earn less than $3 million in the next two seasons as they navigate challenges building the roster. He should steadily climb these rankings and maintain strong value on his next contract.

13

Desmond Bane (Memphis)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $2,130,240 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 18.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 46.1 FG%, 43.6 3P%

Agent: Jim Tanner

Bane might be the biggest draft steal in recent memory, and like Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey, his small salary currently makes his trade value extremely high. Their salaries alone make them virtually untradeable right now, though, since they give their current teams more flexibility to build a contender now than later when they need to get paid.

14

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $108,476,241 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 18.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 6.8 apg, 50.1 FG%, 41.1 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

Holiday might be higher on this list if not for the recent extension he signed that will have him earning close to $40 million at age 35. In the meantime, he remains an All-Star caliber player with a strong impact on winning playoff games.

15

Fred VanVleet (Toronto)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $44,074,074 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.7 apg, 40.3 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Agent: Brian Jungreis

VanVleet is due for a raise, likely starting during the 2023-24 season, either via an extension or free agency. Should the Raptors decide to go in another direction, they could probably get a haul for him after the All-Star season he just had.

16

Chris Paul (Phoenix)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $44,200,000 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 10.8 apg, 49.3 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Agent: Steve Heumann

Considering all the Suns gave up for Paul was the 30th pick in this year’s draft, it’s clear they should be able to extract much more than that should they decide to trade him this offseason. His contract structure, which only has one guaranteed season left, reduces the risk of age-related regression for interested teams.

17

Marcus Smart (Boston)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $77,087,996 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.8 FG%, 33.1 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

In 2020 there was some discourse if Smart’s trade value was worth the second overall pick in that year’s draft. After a career year where he won Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Celtics to the Finals, it wouldn’t be outrageous for a team to offer a high lottery pick for him.

18

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Guaranteed money left: $36,934,550 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 27.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.8 apg, 46.9 FG%, 41.8 3P%

Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving

Irving would easily be 30 spots higher on this list if not for his unavailability and the uncertainty on if he would even play for any team other than Brooklyn. As of now, it’s hard to tell if he even has positive trade value.

19

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $67,600,000 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 19.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.9 apg, 44.8 FG%, 31.2 3P%

Agent: Austin Brown

Brogdon is expected to be on the trade market this offseason now that the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton. A package including a first-round pick and a good young player could end up being the price to acquire him.

20

Lonzo Ball (Chicago)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $61,395,349 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.1 apg, 42.3 FG%, 42.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Ball is one of the best defensive guards in the league and would be considerably higher on this list if not for already missing significant time in his career with injuries. Unless these injuries continue to persist, look for the Bulls to keep him as he’s been excellent for them in his limited minutes so far.