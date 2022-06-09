Prince William Goes Undercover Selling Magazines To Help The Homeless

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William went undercover on the streets of London to sell issues of a U.K. magazine that supports the homeless. According to People Royals , the Duke of Cambridge wrote a red vest and a nametag as he asked people walking by if they would like to purchase the latest copy of The Big Issue magazine. According to the publication's website , they are "an award-winning magazine offering employment opportunities to people in poverty."

Although he did a pretty good job at blending in, the act of kindness didn't go unnoticed once he was recognized by a relative of a former Metropolitan Policeman who posted about it on LinkedIn, according to a report from The Sun . "What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised," retired Cheif Supt. Matthew Gardner wrote in the LinkedIn post .

The post went on, "The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied, "I have no change." At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!"

According to People Royals , William's office at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the seemingly random act of kindness. The Prince has been an advocate for people who are homeless since he was a teenager. Like his late mother Princess Diana, William has previously shared he makes sure to talk to his young children Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis , about social issues like homelessness. "On the school run already . . . whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain," he said during an appearance on the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

