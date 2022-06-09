ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool star Salah wins PFA men’s player of the year award

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has won the men’s 2021-22 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award.

It is the second time the Egypt international has won the prize voted on by current and former players, having also won in 2018.

Salah tied for the Premier League lead in goals on the year with 23 alongside Son Heung-min, as Liverpool fell just one point short of the league title.

Salah is now only the sixth male player to win the award twice, after Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale and Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden wins Young Player of the Year

For the second straight year, Manchester City star Phil Foden has been voted the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Foden joins Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli as players who have won the award in consecutive seasons.

The 22-year-old helped Man City win another Premier League title by contributing nine league goals.

PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

  • Alisson – Liverpool
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
  • Antonio Rüdiger – Chelsea
  • João Cancelo – Manchester City
  • Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • Thiago Alcântara – Liverpool
  • Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
  • Sadio Mané – Liverpool
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
  • Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

