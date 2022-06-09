Trade Value Rankings: The Top shooting guards in the NBA

POINT GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS /

POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $69,849,600 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 26.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg, 46.6 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker

Booker has blown by expectations by being voted into All-NBA First Team this season. Phoenix is way more likely to give him the supermax extension he is eligible to sign this offseason than to consider moving him.

2

Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 25.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.3 apg, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Agent: Ty Sullivan

If the Jazz were to move Mitchell, they should be able to extract all the young players and future draft picks a team has to offer. With all that said, they are expected to do everything in their power to make things work with him, as they should.

3

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

(Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $10,733,400 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 21.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 44.1 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Agent: Omar Wilkes

Anthony Edwards made one of the most seismic leaps in improvement between the majority of last season and this season. His on-the-ball scoring ability gives his potential no bounds, and he should climb these rankings soon as he contains it.

4

Zach LaVine (Chicago)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2021/22 stats: 24.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.5 apg, 47.6 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

A large part of LaVine’s trade value is his $19.5 million salary, making the All-Star one of the biggest contractual values in the league. It will be interesting to see how it holds up now that he’s set to nearly double his annual salary when he presumably signs a maximum contract this summer.

5

Bradley Beal (Washington)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $36,422,136 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 23.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 6.6 apg, 45.1 FG%, 30.0 3P%

Agent: Mark Bartelstein

Beal’s name has been in trade rumors for over a year now, and the Wizards probably could’ve gotten a massive haul for him last year. Unfortunately, his recent wrist injury, surprising shooting slump, and upcoming maximum contract may have lowered his value. Time will tell if this is just a short-term setback and if he can raise his value back higher.

6

Jordan Poole (Golden State)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $3,901,399 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 18.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.8 FG%, 36.4 3P%

Agent: Andrew Morrison

Poole’s ascent completely changes Golden State’s title odds in both the present and future. He’s so ingrained in their system it seems unlikely they would part with him even if doing so in combination with some of their other young players and future draft picks gets them a Top 25 player.

7

Tyler Herro (Miami)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $5,722,116 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 20.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.7 FG%, 39.9 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Herro’s trade value could be revealed soon if the Heat choose not to extend him. He should have lots of suitors, and it will be interesting to see if a package including Herro and multiple future first-round picks can be enough to get a player higher on this list.

8

James Harden (Philadelphia)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $47,366,760 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 22.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 10.3 apg, 41.0 FG%, 33.0 3P%

Agent: Lorenzo McCloud

Harden being this low while peers like DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul are higher might have more to do with Harden’s current contractual situation. He can remain the same player and have a much higher trade value if his next contract has him earning $30-40 million annually instead of $50-60 million.

9

CJ McCollum (New Orleans)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $69,135,802 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 22.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.1 apg, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

McCollum’s current annual salary might be a little too rich for many teams, which is what likely limited Portland’s return when they traded him. His play so far for the Pelicans may have already raised his trade value above the one first-round pick they gave up for him.

10

RJ Barrett (New York)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $10,900,635 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 20.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 40.8 FG%, 34.2 3P%

Agent: Bill Duffy

Barrett’s current value may be in the eye of the beholder, mainly because any team that trades for him has to be prepared to give him a lucrative raise on his next contract. The Knicks ideally would like to build around him, but he could be the centerpiece of a trade that returns them an All-Star should a team demand him.

11

Herb Jones (New Orleans)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $3,621,096 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 47.6 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Agent: Kieran Piller

Jones is locked into a minimum salary over the next two seasons and could make an All-Defense team during the stretch. He’s arguably one of the biggest bargains in the league, and his salary will help the Pelicans navigate roster-building challenges as they near the luxury tax.

12

Jalen Green (Houston)

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Guaranteed money left: $9,441,840 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 17.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.6 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

Green may not have had quite the season some of the rookies above him had, but he is just as untouchable as them. Look for him to make a big leap next season.

13

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $36,000,000 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Agent: Jason Ranne

Bogdanovic could be included as part of a bigger trade if Atlanta wanted to acquire an All-Star. By himself, he could probably net the Hawks a first-round pick or talented young player.

14

Anfernee Simons (Portland)

(AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

2021/22 stats: 17.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.9 apg, 44.3 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Agent: Bill Duffy

Simons would’ve been higher on this list and gotten more consideration for Most Improved Player had his season not gotten cut short by an injury. He is now entering restricted free agency and seems like a good bet to return to Portland on a lucrative long-term deal.

15

Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $36,290,000 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 18.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 41.4 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Trent’s value could be limited by his short contract, which effectively makes him an expiring contract this season since he has a player option for the 2023-24 season. Any team that trades for him might have to be prepared to give him a raise should he enter free agency in 2023.

16

Keldon Johnson (San Antonio)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $3,873,025 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 46.6 FG%, 39.8 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Johnson is one of the bigger draft steals in recent memory and is due for a significant raise in an extension this offseason. He still has a ton of room to grow and could be much higher in these rankings in a couple years.

17

Derrick White (Boston)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $54,321,429 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 13.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.9 apg, 42.1 FG%, 31.2 3P%

Agent: Mike Lindeman

White’s contributions in Boston’s Finals run have already made him exceed the value of the first-round pick and pick swap they gave up for him. The Celtics might be more likely to offer him an extension down the line than trade him any time soon.

18

Josh Hart (Portland)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021/22 stats: 14.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.1 apg, 50.4 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

Hart could be on the move again with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons looking like Portland’s backcourt going forward. They could use his team-friendly salary to facilitate a deal for frontcourt help.