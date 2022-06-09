ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

US Justice Department probes Louisiana State Police's conduct

By -
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPqHY_0g5uQBZ600
This screen grab from body-cam footage released by the Louisiana state police shows the May 10, 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene /AFP/File

The US Justice Department announced Thursday that it was opening an investigation into whether the Louisiana State Police uses excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing.

"Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

"We find significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color," Clarke said.

The Justice Department said the investigation of troopers in the southern US state will include a review of policies, training and supervision.

It will also look at how investigations were conducted into incidents involving the use of force by state police.

The department has received reports of repeated use of excessive force against individuals suspected of minor traffic offenses or who were already handcuffed and not resisting, Clarke said.

"Some of the reports include disturbing information about the use of racial slurs and racially derogatory terms" by state troopers, she added.

The Justice Department probe in Louisiana is the first statewide "pattern or practice" investigation of a law enforcement agency in more than two decades.

It comes three years after the death in northern Louisiana of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man who police initially said had died of crash-related injuries after a high-speed car chase.

Dash-cam and body-cam video that was later released undercut that version of events, however, and showed state troopers, all of them white, Tasing, dragging, choking and beating Greene.

Greene's family has filed a wrongful death suit, arguing that a police beating left Greene "bloodied and in cardiac arrest."

Police-involved deaths have received intense scrutiny since the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and there have been several federal investigations into police departments in major American cities.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - DOJ charges California man, 26, who wanted to 'kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh' with attempted murder: Cops say he was angry 'over Roe v. Wade' had tactical equipment, a Glock 17 and zip ties - and found his address online

A heavily armed 26-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill the conservative jurist and then himself. He was identified as Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California in a news release from the United States Attorney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Justice Department#Minneapolis Police#Louisiana State Police#The Us Justice Department#American#The Justice Department
Law & Crime

Judge Pushes Back N.Y. Sentencing Date for R. Kelly, But It’s Still Scheduled Before the Singer’s Upcoming Illinois Trial

A federal judge on Saturday agreed to push back a sentencing hearing for R&B star R. Kelly, known to the court system by his legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly, on racketeering, child exploitation, and other charges. The move came as defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean promised to present evidence that Kelly’s original attorneys botched his case.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  
LAREDO, TX
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy