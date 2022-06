Dave’s Diner in Middleboro is not closing, despite an online rumor that was circulating Monday morning. In fact, the business may soon be growing. A since-deleted post appeared in the Middleboro Helping Middleboro Facebook group on Monday from a “Jeff Phfizer” which stated: “Good morning my fellow Dave’s Diner enthusiasts, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce and pass on the message from Dave Fischer (sic) himself, Dave’s Diner will be permanently closing at the end of the summer of 2022.”

