Governor Hochul Announces $46 Million Investment in Projects to Rehabilitate Bridges Along The Staten Island Expressway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island Expressway overpass bridges will get major overalls after being infused with $46 million in state funds. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two projects will soon be getting underway to rehabilitate four bridges -- each more than 60-years-old -- along the Staten Island Expressway. The bridges carrying Woolley and Bradley avenues over the Staten Island Expressway, and the Richmond Avenue overpass will receive new bridge decks and other improvements that will extend their service life by an estimated 40 years and reduce the need for future maintenance, said Hochul.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO