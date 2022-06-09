ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Governor Hochul Announces $46 Million Investment in Projects to Rehabilitate Bridges Along The Staten Island Expressway

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul today announced a $46 million investment in two projects now getting underway that will rehabilitate four bridges - each more than 60-years-old - along the Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278), easing travel and enhancing safety through this heavily traveled corridor. The bridges carrying Woolley Avenue and Bradley Avenue...

Staten Island Expressway overpass bridges to be rebuilt with $46M in state funds

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island Expressway overpass bridges will get major overalls after being infused with $46 million in state funds. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two projects will soon be getting underway to rehabilitate four bridges -- each more than 60-years-old -- along the Staten Island Expressway. The bridges carrying Woolley and Bradley avenues over the Staten Island Expressway, and the Richmond Avenue overpass will receive new bridge decks and other improvements that will extend their service life by an estimated 40 years and reduce the need for future maintenance, said Hochul.
Great Kills Harbor to get $6.75M dredging project thanks to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure act

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Boaters in Great Kills Harbor will have a safer time navigating seas in the area thanks to funding for a new dredging program announced Monday. The $6.75 million investment from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge a nearby federal navigation channel comes from funds in the bipartisan infratructure act that President Joseph Biden signed last year, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn).
