Zack Wheeler allowed two hits while striking out eight over six shutout innings on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He earned the win, moving to 5-3. It was the typical dominant performance from Wheeler, who generated 13 whiffs and totaled a 31% CSW rate in the start. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since April 23 or more than two earned runs in any start over the last month. His eight strikeouts marked his eighth straight game with at least seven Ks, and his K/9 rate is actually higher than it was last season. In short, Wheeler is one of the most dominant starters in the game and should be in your lineup for every outing, including next week against the Nationals.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO