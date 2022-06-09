ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Anime-inspired speedrunning FPS Neon White launches on Switch next week

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Neon White, the fast-paced, anime-inspired FPS from Annapurna and Donut County developer Ben Esposito, is launching next week.

The Neon White release date was revealed during today's Summer Game Fest stream, where we also saw a brand new trailer show off plenty of speedrunning and anime tropes. Neon White will release on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 16, 2022.

Neon White is openly inspired by 2000s anime and it's many overplayed tropes, and as such the story plays out in visual novel-style cutscenes in-between missions, with characters who will immediately be familiar to fans of series like Danganronpa, Cowboy Bebop, and other classics. The protagonist is an assassin from hell who's, ahem, hell-bent on slaying demons so that he can have a chance to stick around in heaven.

So, essentially, the amalgamation of several anime series you've probably already watched. But that's the whole point! Neon White is super self aware. "Our whole ethos for the game was to be nostalgic but not in a superficial way, we really wanted to make a game that felt cool and really felt like the self-indulgent Y2K anime game of our dreams, and part of that is embracing cringe and embracing the tropes," Esposito told GamesRadar during a recent preview event.

Gameplay is a mix of lightning fast parkour and magic wielding combat where you use and discard cards strategically. Levels are designed to be replayed and completed at a faster speed, and the competitive minded will have the chance to ascend the ladder on the global Neon leader boards.

For what to play right now, check out our extensive guide to the best FPS games .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Sunday Gold revealed at the Future Games Show by Team17

Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold. Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Video Game#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September. Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years (and 12 updates) after its early access launch.
RECIPES
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Stylish 90s stealth action title Serial Cleaners release date announced at the Future Games Show

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Become a master samurai in Die by the Blade, the brutal 1v1 combat game coming later this year

Do you have what it takes to become a master samurai? Well, you'll have the chance to prove it when Die by the Blade launches later this year. From developer Triple Hill Interactive and publisher Kwalee comes one of the more brutal competitive games we've seen in 2022. In Die by the Blade, you'll need to stand your ground in a samurai-punk world and attempt to survive intense 1v1 combat. Wield a variety of traditional Japanese weapons, tweak your moveset, and then launch yourself into encounters where one hit can be the difference between life and death.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil Village DLC will make you think you’re playing a different game

The first slate of DLC for Resident Evil Village has been announced, and it looks to seriously shake up the survival-horror game. While Resident Evil Village might be best known for making the internet salivate over a nine-foot-tall aristocratic mutant lady, it also stood out for its first-person camera angle. That’s all changing, however, as publisher Capcom announced during its recent showcase (opens in new tab) that a third-person mode is coming to the game as part of its new Winters’ Expansion pack.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy