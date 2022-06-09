Jennifer Lopez glowed at the premiere of her new documentary 'Halftime.' Here are the best red-carpet photos from the Tribeca Film Festival.
By Keyaira Boone
Insider
4 days ago
Netflix's Jennifer Lopez documentary "Halftime" had its world premiere on Wednesday.
It was screened as part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.
Collaborators and co-stars attended, including Robert De Niro and Tommy Mottola.
Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of her documentary in a dramatic velvet gown. French Montana showed up to support Lopez. The two have several songs together, including "Medicine." "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga is a huge Lopez fan. She attended the premiere with her husband, Joe Gorga. Tribeca Film Festival founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal also attended. Rosanna Arquette, who was featured in the 2012 movie "$ellebrity" with Lopez, walked the red carpet. Hoda Kotb interviewed Lopez during her time on the "Today" show. Tommy Mottola was also there. The music executive and producer is responsible for Lopez's first album "On The 6." Also in attendance was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recorded the charity single "Love Make the World Go Round" with Lopez in 2016. Proceeds from the song financially supported victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. "Living Single" star Erika Alexander attended the premiere as well. She and Lopez costarred in Lopez's film debut, 1986's "My Little Girl." Actress, author, and comedian Michelle Buteau starred in "Marry Me" with Lopez. Frankie Cutlass performed with Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl. The lead-up to the performance is the focus of "Halftime." "The Blondes" designers David Blond and Phillipe Blond, who have created looks for Lopez, were on the carpet. They have also dressed Shakira, who shares the Super Bowl stage with Lopez in the documentary. Courtney Baxter, an actress and producer who worked on "Halftime" and "Marry Me," was there. Tayshia Adams, a former star of "The Bachelorette," also attended. Pam Grier, who is a member of the 2022 Tribeca Festival jury, also attended. Ryan Seacrest, a friend of Lopez's, made his red carpet debut with his rumored girlfriend, 24-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. Read the original article on Insider
