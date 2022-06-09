ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez glowed at the premiere of her new documentary 'Halftime.' Here are the best red-carpet photos from the Tribeca Film Festival.

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lyFG_0g5uOsa300
The Netflix documentary "Halftime" follows Jennifer Lopez's career.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

  • Netflix's Jennifer Lopez documentary "Halftime" had its world premiere on Wednesday.
  • It was screened as part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.
  • Collaborators and co-stars attended, including Robert De Niro and Tommy Mottola.
Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of her documentary in a dramatic velvet gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs0Zn_0g5uOsa300
Jennifer Lopez wore a black velvet dress with sheer panels to the premiere of her "Halftime" documentary.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

French Montana showed up to support Lopez. The two have several songs together, including "Medicine."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk1Lo_0g5uOsa300
French Montana and Jennifer Lopez both proudly rep the Bronx.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga is a huge Lopez fan. She attended the premiere with her husband, Joe Gorga.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iA058_0g5uOsa300
Melissa Gorga was in a Bravo ad for the J.Lo rom-com "Marry Me."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Tribeca Film Festival founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal also attended.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PDAb_0g5uOsa300
The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2001.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Rosanna Arquette, who was featured in the 2012 movie "$ellebrity" with Lopez, walked the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rX2X_0g5uOsa300
Rosanna Arquette and Lopez once worked together.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Hoda Kotb interviewed Lopez during her time on the "Today" show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3sOn_0g5uOsa300
Hoda Kotb left the "Today" show in March.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Tommy Mottola was also there. The music executive and producer is responsible for Lopez's first album "On The 6."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTBbJ_0g5uOsa300
Tommy Mottola first signed Lopez.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Also in attendance was Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recorded the charity single "Love Make the World Go Round" with Lopez in 2016. Proceeds from the song financially supported victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIPnu_0g5uOsa300
Lin-Manuel Miranda created the Broadway sensation "Hamilton."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"Living Single" star Erika Alexander attended the premiere as well. She and Lopez costarred in Lopez's film debut, 1986's "My Little Girl."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zresm_0g5uOsa300
"Living Single" and "In Living Color" spawned several movie and television stars.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Actress, author, and comedian Michelle Buteau starred in "Marry Me" with Lopez.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8pdK_0g5uOsa300
Michelle Buteau also starred in the TV version of "The First Wives Club."

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Frankie Cutlass performed with Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl. The lead-up to the performance is the focus of "Halftime."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vHgP_0g5uOsa300
Cutlass hits "Puerto Rico Ho" and "Shake Whatcha Mama Gave Ya" are party classics.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"The Blondes" designers David Blond and Phillipe Blond, who have created looks for Lopez, were on the carpet. They have also dressed Shakira, who shares the Super Bowl stage with Lopez in the documentary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXHn1_0g5uOsa300
David Blond and Phillipe Blond have also dressed other superstars like Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Courtney Baxter, an actress and producer who worked on "Halftime" and "Marry Me," was there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUcIc_0g5uOsa300
Courtney Baxter also had a brief role in "Marry Me."

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Tayshia Adams, a former star of "The Bachelorette," also attended.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAuLW_0g5uOsa300
Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams arrived.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Pam Grier, who is a member of the 2022 Tribeca Festival jury, also attended.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMz8m_0g5uOsa300
Just like Jennifer Lopez kicked butt in "Enough" Pam Grier was throwing down in "Foxy Brown."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Ryan Seacrest, a friend of Lopez's, made his red carpet debut with his rumored girlfriend, 24-year-old model Aubrey Paige Petcosky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyaiC_0g5uOsa300
Ryan Seacrest is a television producer, and radio personality.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Community Policy