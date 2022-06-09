ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County detectives failed to honor Miranda rights, prompting appeals court to reverse conviction

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cañon City man serving 32 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife will receive a new trial after the state's second-highest court concluded detectives failed to honor his constitutional right against self-incrimination when interrogating him. Steven Todd Whitt appealed his convictions, arguing the trial...

wolf
4d ago

Definitely a pattern for many years. Even the prison guards in this area are corrupt & think they are law enforcement & above the law.

