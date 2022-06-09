Suns don't want to let Deandre Ayton walk for nothing?

The Suns are at least projecting right now that they are not going to let Deandre Ayton go for nothing. The season ended messily with tension between Ayton and head coach Monty Williams, but Phoenix’s front office views him as too valuable to let him go for nothing, with the subsequent option of keeping him on as much as a four-year deal if only to judge his trade value later. Whether that’s bluffing to help facilitate sign-and-trade options or not, that’s the posture they’ve taken.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

5 things you need to know about Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency and sign-and-trades – https://t.co/b0xbwDngL1 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/j3mTINLCz0 – 8:02 PM

On Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency, the rules involved with sign-and-trades and everything else you need to know to be able to discuss DA’s situation with the Suns: bit.ly/3xFzYtb – 3:09 PM

I’m tired of Deandre Ayton takes, so for today, we’re dabbling only in facts and figures. For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what everybody needs to know about his contract situation, restricted free agency and possible sign-and-trades: https://t.co/b0xbwDngL1 pic.twitter.com/oTucgy39qg – 11:04 AM

On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, I tried to calm some of the Deandre Ayton hysteria.

Listen/subscribe to hear how I probably failed: https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/p3Qcwfe1cv – 8:03 PM

We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk about the latest Deandre Ayton stuff, Mikal Bridges’ thoughts on Game 7 and more!

youtube.com/watch?v=6id5Fd… – 4:58 PM

Which team will Deandre Ayton play for next season? That’s a question that has gained more credence over the last few weeks, and one that hints at what should be the most interesting storyline heading into this offseason. The Suns’ soon-to-be 24-year-old big man, who was the No. 1 pick in 2018, enters restricted free agency this summer after Phoenix flopped in the postseason. Rumors continue to intensify regarding Ayton and his relationship with the organization that drafted him. We’ll elaborate on this below, but sources tell The Athletic that it’s “more likely than not” that Ayton plays somewhere other than Phoenix next season. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022

One of those destinations could be Detroit, where the rebuilding Pistons enter free agency with a lot of cap space, a franchise player in Cade Cunningham and one of the league’s more obtainable and attractive trade chips in Jerami Grant. The Pistons are expected to do their due diligence and make a run at Ayton, per sources. However, the extent to which Detroit is willing to go to obtain his services is murky. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022

How sure are you that his time in Phoenix has come to an end? John Hollinger: I was skeptical until I started talking to a few more people recently. Now, I think it’s more likely than not that he’s in a new destination next season, especially if the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade that brings back some value. For whatever reason, I don’t think Phoenix is totally comfortable going forward with him on a big-money deal, and I think Ayton might be okay with going somewhere else if he can have a bigger offensive role. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022