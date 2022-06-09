ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRTV News

Cochrane Dam will be open for public crossing on June 18

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ovLn_0g5uNbr900

Bicyclists and hikers will be able access and cross the Missouri River at Cochrane Dam on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The dam is normally closed to public access, but NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks work together to provide this annual opportunity for people to experience the trails along the Missouri River in Great Falls.

FWP said in a news release that while normally only available as an out-and-back hike or ride, opening the crossing for public access on this day will allow trail users to make a loop and hike or ride both sides of the river on the same trip.

The River’s Edge Trail from the North Shore to the South Shore (or vice versa) can be used to reach Cochrane Dam, and once there, visitors may hike or walk their bike across the river on the dam. Giant Springs State Park staff or volunteers will be present on both sides of the dam to run the event, and signage will be out around the trails to help direct visitors.

Cochrane Dam can be accessed via:

* Lewis & Clark Trailhead

  • A 3.6 mile hike/ride starting on the paved trail going towards the crooked falls overlook and then following the marked trails to the dam.  Trail is moderate in difficulty.
  • A 3.5 mile hike/ride following the marked trails the entire way.  This is a dirt single track trail and features rolling hills and an elevation change of 300-400 feet.  Trail is moderate in difficulty.

* Rainbow Trailhead

  • A 2.5 mile hike/ride from Rainbow Trailhead on the gravel service road, with rolling hills and 100-200 feet of elevation change.  This road is traveled on by NorthWestern Energy vehicles, please travel single file and stay to the right to stay out of their traffic.
  • A 3.7mile hike/ride from Rainbow Trailhead onto the River’s Edge trail, with 300-400 feet of elevation change, rolling hills and some single-track spots.  Please be mindful of other trail users, take turns and descents slowly.

Trail users should expect to encounter heavier than normal traffic during this event, and bicyclists should control their speed, yield to all, stay to the right except when passing, and ring a bell or call out before passing. A few areas of the trail are rated as moderately difficult and riders should plan accordingly.

This event is subject to change. For more information contact Giant Springs State Park at 406-727-1212 or email emma.gaylo@mt.gov

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is providing one UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook, both helicopters, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe, in Carbon County, and Cooke City, in Park County due to significant flooding in those areas. The Guard is responding at the request of local government...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Volunteers#Great Falls#Urban Construction#Travel#Northwestern Energy#Montana Fish#Fwp
KTVH

U.S. Interior officials tour site of North Hill Fires

Leaders with the U.S. Department of the Interior visited the site of the 2019 North Hills Fires to highlight similar reconstruction and recovery efforts across the country funded by the infrastructure bill, which was championed by the Biden administration.
HELENA, MT
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

How rodeo bred Yellowstone role for Helena's Forrie J. Smith

BILLINGS - Who would've though a rodeo career would lead to an acting job on the blockbuster television series Yellowstone? Forrie J. Smith — sort of. The Helena native is now in production for season five of Yellowstone here in Montana. Smith's character, Lloyd, is a dedicated ranch hand to John Dutton III, played by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Dutton owns one of the biggest cattle ranches in the United States.
HELENA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

It’s Back In Cut Bank

One of our real summertime favorites is back! The Cut Bank Farmers Market returns for Summer 22, & they're looking for vendors. If you're interested on coming aboard, please email glaciercountycd@gmail.com, or visit the Cut Bank Farmers Market Facebook page. I'll be keeping you updated on the Puff Man Show along with my Puff Man Blog.
CUT BANK, MT
montanarightnow.com

Girl struck by truck when it swerved to avoid a collision

HELENA, Mont. - A 10-year-old girl was killed when a truck swerved to avoid a collision Thursday. Montana Highway Patrol reports that on June 9 around 4:52 pm, a Ram 1500 was westbound on Canyon Ferry Rd. when the car ahead of it slowed to turn onto Bannack Rd. The...
EAST HELENA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Helena Man Imprisoned for Defrauding COVID-19 Relief Fund

48 year-old Trevor Gene Lanius-McLeod of East Helena was sentenced in Great Falls Federal District Court this week to nearly three years in prison and must pay over $1 million in restitution for defrauding the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. KGVO News reached out to Amanda Prestegard, Special Agent...
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy